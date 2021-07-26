Penguin parade livestreams make a comeback

news, national

Phillip Island's successful penguin parade livestream is making a comeback to help get millions of Australians through lockdown. Over 112 nights in 2020 people could tune in to watch a parade of little penguins waddle to their burrows after a day of fishing. The nightly livestreams began almost a year ago to help get Victorians through lockdown, but they ended up amassing 25 million viewers across 100 countries until the streams stopped on December 2020. Now, with an estimated 13 million Australians back in lockdown, Live Penguin TV is making a comeback. The penguin parade will be streamed every night from 6pm on Tuesday for "at least a couple of weeks", Phillip Island Nature Parks said. Chief executive Catherine Basterfield said the park had received requests to bring back penguin TV from fans locked down in NSW, Victoria and South Australia. "We were blown away by the success of Live Penguin TV last year and we hope it provides some extra nightly entertainment for homes across Australia - especially those with kids looking for new stay-at-home activities," she said. "People of all ages can enjoy watching the nightly parade of little penguins as they emerge from Bass Strait after a day of fishing and waddle back to their burrows, with expert commentary from our rangers." Fans can watch the parade on Phillip Island Nature Parks' YouTube and Facebook channels. Australian Associated Press

