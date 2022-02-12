Frustrated at Gormans Hill: Landlord says tenant loss is taking toll

news, local-news,

AFTER buying a house in Gormans Hill five years ago and doing it up, Karen Smith says she is about to lose her sixth lot of tenants. And she is not happy about it. According to Ms Smith, some troublesome residents in the street have been causing a disturbance for years and she has been in contact with the Department of Communities and Justice (which is responsible for social housing) on multiple occasions. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "It's an old housing commission area, but a lot of people are buying like we did and tenanting them out and doing them up," she said. "They're big blocks. "We've owned our house for five years and we're just about to lose our sixth lot of tenants because of these houses [in the street] and I've been battling the Department of Housing for four years." Ms Smith alleged both she and a resident in the street had been threatened and she said the police were frequently called to the street. She said there was one occasion where she was organising the garden for her tenants and witnessed a fight in the street. "I'm at the point where I am so angry that I keep losing tenants ... we've still got a mortgage to pay," Ms Smith said. "I get that they've got a process, but that process doesn't take four years. "I've personally gone into Housing, sat in their office and had a meeting with them 12 months ago where they've promised to sort it out and look into it and nothing was done. "I can't do any more." A spokesperson from the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) said the department "works hard to provide safe and secure social housing for people across NSW". "DCJ takes antisocial behaviour complaints seriously. We work with tenants to change their behaviour by issuing strike notices," they said. "In extreme circumstances, such as illegal behaviour, vandalism or property damage, an attack on a staff member, or repeated antisocial behaviour, we will pursue eviction for the safety of neighbours and the local community. "Tenants who receive three strikes for antisocial behaviour within 12 months may face eviction."

