GET off that device and into The Neighbourhood Centre! It's Children's Mental Health Week from February 7-13, including Safer Internet Day. Are your kids spending too much time online? Are there pressures from social media? Have COVID, online learning and video games been affecting confidence, or increased social anxiety levels in your children? The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) can support young people by building skills, confidence and social participation. TNC's Homework Club runs during school terms with our trained and dedicated volunteers providing tutoring up to year 10. This provides one-on-one tailored support for your child; bookings essential. TNC's Youth Volunteer Program is a wonderful way for your child to increase their confidence and people skills and thereby eliminate social isolation. It also helps pave the way for an entrée into the world of work, giving them experience in different sectors and building employability skills such as communication, teamwork, planning and organising. Volunteering in their area of interest is rewarding. Volunteering roles include technology tutoring, visiting isolated seniors in aged care settings, gardening, and working with children or animals, to name a few. Other great TNC programs include the Resilience Workshops (master your mindset, build your resilience, learn effective tools for greater resilience, productivity, and creativity) and Tai Chi for body, mind and balance. TNC also runs school holiday programs - which get your child off their device and doing things with their hands, sparking their creativity. Please call The Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866 if you'd like to get involved in any of these programs.

