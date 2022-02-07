news, local-news,

WHILE the central business district shop vacancy rate is holding steady, it is still much higher than what anyone would like. Bathurst Regional Council conducted a count of shopfronts in November 2021, with a particular focus on ground floor businesses. The count identified 539 shops, with 64 vacant stores, giving an occupancy rate of 88.1 per cent. It's the same rate as the last two counts from April 2021 and October 2020, but still down on pre-COVID levels. In terms of ground floor spaces, the count identified there to be 507 in the CBD, 451 of which were occupied. There were 56 vacant shops, giving a ground floor occupancy rate of 89 per cent or an 11 per cent vacancy rate, which was a slight improvement on April 2021, where these figures were 88.6 and 11.4 per cent. A report on the count notes the number of vacant ground floor shops on a street-by-street basis. George Street has the most with 12, which is one more than there was during the April count. There were eight vacancies in William Street (up one), seven in Howick Street (no change), six in Keppel Street (down one), and two in Russell Street (no change). There were two more vacancies in the Bathurst Chase compared to April 2021, two more vacancies in the Brooke More Centre, and there has been no change to the number of vacancies at Centre Point Arcade. Bathurst City Centre has reduced its vacancies from seven shops to just two over the six-month period. In a report, the business count model was said to be "a powerful tool which can be used by council to support economic development and strategic planning", with future projects to leverage from the count. The Futureproofing our CBD plan in particular is expected to "provide an important vehicle to retain activity in the CBD". However, at last week's public forum, unsuccessful council candidate Stuart Pearson told council it isn't doing enough to keep businesses in the CBD. READ ALSO: Letter | Council must play a role in the revitalisation of the Bathurst economy He noted that surveying the ground floor shops doesn't provide the full picture. "The sad fact is that currently one in every eight ground floor shops in the CBD remain empty," he said. "According to retired real estate agent Peter Rogers, if the dozens of empty commercial offices in the upper floors were included in this survey, the situation would be significantly worse." Mr Pearson said local government has an important role to play in economic growth and, in turn, helping the region to prosper. He again urged council to consider appointing a director of business and economic development, which he believes "would start the process of revitalising certain industries".

