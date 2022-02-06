sport, local-sport,

There was no hiding the emotions Ian Gilders at Kennerson Park on Friday. The Beryl trainer had his two-year-old black dog Billy Creek racing under the lights in the Bathurst Gold Cup Final, following a successful qualifying campaign at the track earlier that week on Monday. With $54,000 in prizemoney on offer ($40,000 to the winner), there were plenty at stake when racing got underway and it was the Michael Hardman-trained Analysing ($17) that got away to the best start. In fact, the two-year-old bitch was running first in all five sectionals across the 520 metres, but it was ultimately Billy Creek ($9.50) that found speed in the home stretch to power to victory. READ MORE: Western produces nine-wicket, bonus-point win over Riverina at Country Championships READ MORE: Western Under 21s competition drops from 11 teams to six a week before kick-off READ MORE: St Pat's Rugby League Club lock in coaching staff for the 2022 season Gilders it was an unbelievable result. "It's something you dream about with a dog like him," he said. "He had to work hard. We knew he wouldn't be in front coming down the back straight but if he could be within three lengths of them, he had a really good chance because he finishes so well." "To think you've bred the dog and now trained him. It's just a bit unbelievable." It was Billy Creek's fourth start in as many weeks after going for a spell just before Christmas, following a fine run in the Phoenix at the Meadows. The Gilders-trained dog finished fourth that evening - just half a length off third - in one of the richest greyhound races in Australia, with $930,000 on offer in prizemoney and $750,000 to the winner. In other significant races on the night, Fergie Pepper ($7) won the Dick Buttsworth Memorial (450 metres). Gulgong Flyer ($1.95) just got home to win the Chris Mooney Tribute (520 metres). And in the Bill Kennerson Memorial Final (307 metres), Pamjams Snowman ($4.60) took home honours. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

