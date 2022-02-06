sport, local-sport,

HE'S the problem child who has frustrated her to the point she wants pull her hair out, but Wanda Ings' gelding Out Now also has the sort of talent that could see him be a contender for the Country Championships. On Monday at Tyers Park the Bathurst trainer will give Out Now a chance to show her if he is ready for a tilt at the rich series when he lines up in the Country Championship Preview (1,200 metres). "If he can happen to win that race, yes he definitely will," Ings said of a possible Country Championships tilt. "He's good enough, but he's very elusive at the moment, he does a few things wrong. If behaves himself, yes he definitely will be good enough. "It's a good race, it's good prize money, so you've got to have a crack at it if you've got a horse that's good enough." Two years ago Ings won Bathurst's Country Championships Preview with Speed Camera, but the mare only managed to run sixth in the the regional qualifier at Mudgee. She feels that her four-year-old Outreach x Now Now gelding has the potential to do better and while she has seen improvement from him and plenty of hard work has been put into getting Out Now to settle better during track work, she's not really sure what he will do on Monday. "He came to us with a big reputation from Peter Snowden, but Pete said 'I'm besides myself, I can't get this horse to do things right'. So he suggested to the owner of the horse to send him to us and he's been very handy, but he's also been very frustrating," Ings said. "He makes us pull our hair out. He ran a fabulous race first up at Scone on a wet track he doesn't like and we thought 'Oh great, this horse is in for a real good prep'. "But then he went to Dubbo and I thought he was immoral - he reared up in the gates, he drew the eight and got a little bit antsy in the gate, so that was out the window. READ MORE: After a tough 2021, picnic race meetings are about to resume READ MORE: Andrew Ryan-trained Laffing Waters wins at Dubbo Turf Club READ MORE: Storm Intensity wins her maiden race at Bathurst's Tyers Park "So then we took him to Wellington and I thought, 'Right, you're ready, everything looks good'. He looms up outside [the leader] at the top of the straight to go straight past, then he decides to do a left-hand turn. "I thought 'You bastard, what am I going to do with this horse?'. "So we take him to Cowra thinking, 'Okay, we know you can win, are you really going to be truthful and do the right thing?' and he did. He's a problem child but he's starting to put it together." That win at Cowra, which saw Out Now win as an $81 outsider, came three weeks ago and he's been rested since. While he has never won first up, the run at Cowra was over the same distance as he will tackle in the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing Club's preview. "We don't over race him because he is a little bit of a strange bod, he does get things wrong in a race. But he's just starting to learn to settle, so the 1,400 at Mudgee [Country Championships regional qualifier] is not going to be beyond him," Ings said. "He could be a very talented horse." The field for the preview, set to jump at 5.05pm, includes the Dean Mirfin trained Our Blue Moon and a pair of runners from the stable of fellow Bathurst trainer Roy McCabe in The Drover and Know Where To Look. Ings revealed one of them can be a handful like Out Now. "There's another horse from Bathurst called The Drover, he's a bit of a naughty child too. They live next door, they are only a barn away - so maybe they are giving off signals," she laughed. Should Out Now do well on Monday, Ings will set him for the Mudgee Country Championships regional qualifier on February 27. The top two in that race earn a place in the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/c9826b1f-1877-4585-9a66-ef9c2f8008bd.jpg/r0_171_5568_3317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg