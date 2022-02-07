news, local-news,

WELL, this car is automatic, it's systematic, it's hydromatic ... why, it's council's first fully electric passenger vehicle. After purchasing a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in 2018, Bathurst Regional Council has made another step towards a transition to electric vehicles with the recent arrival of a fully electric Hyundai Kona. While the Mitsubishi ran on both petrol and battery-charged power, the Hyundai is fully electric, has a claimed driving range of 484 kilometres and will be used as a pool vehicle for the environmental health officers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Council's environmental staff will be monitoring the vehicle's performance in different driving conditions, as staff did with the Mitsubishi, to assess the car's suitability and economic viability. As part of council's plans to respond to the increased use and popularity of electric vehicles, more charging points are being installed around town, starting with the installation of a charging point at the National Motor Racing Museum.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/46cff5a6-a005-4bd8-b3db-6af57becee2b.jpg/r0_224_2048_1381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg