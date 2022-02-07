community,

It was not a good year for the Crosland family in 1936. Cecil was involved in an accident, even though he was exonerated. The accident took place on Thursday, March 21. This was how the National Advocate reported on it: Tragedy in the shape of a motor lorry came upon these kiddies as they walked across the road from Stewart Street into Howick Street. The driver of the lorry saw the children. There was ample road to share, but his wheels skidded in the gravel and despite his frantic efforts to swing the lorry away from the children, the steering wheel locked, and he could not swerve. He jammed on his brakes, but Shirley Hoy was struck by the front left wheel and knocked down, the rear left wheel passing over her head, fracturing her skull. She died a few minutes later. The story of the tragic occurrence was told at an inquest held at the Bathurst Court House yesterday before the Coroner, Mr. A. B. Burgess. Inspector Ireland conducted the case on behalf of the Police, and Mr. F. Kenny watched proceedings on behalf of the owner of the lorry, Arthur Edward Garment. At the conclusion of the evidence the Coroner found that no blame was attachable to anyone and recorded a verdict of accidental death. Sergeant E.A. Rhall said that at 1.45pm, on 21st March, he was summoned to the intersection of Stewart and Howick Streets, and there saw a child lying in the road about seven feet from the footpath. She was still breathing. The ambulance arrived a few minutes later, and the child was taken to a doctor's surgery, where life was pronounced extinct. Witness examined the lorry wheel marks, and they showed that the lorry had turned into Stewart Street on a wide angle. He was satisfied that the driver did all in his power to avoid the accident. He was a sober, steady and reliable man. Dr. A.E.H. Salter said he was called to his surgery about 2.15pm on 21st March. On arrival he found the ambulance outside, and he entered it to examine the child, Shirley Hoy. She breathed only twice during his examination, and then died. She was bleeding from both ears and the head and neck, and her left arm showed signs of extensive abrasions. In his opinion, death was due to a fracture of the skull, the injury being consistent with her having been run over by a motor lorry. Visibly affected by the tragedy, Cecil Arthur Crosland, garage proprietor, of 307 Stewart Street, said he was driving a motor lorry from Mr. Garment's place in Howick St. to the garage. As he was going along Howick Street he saw two children crossing the road. They were on his left hand side going towards the Howick Street school. When about 20 or 30 yards away from the intersection of Howick and Stewart Streets, the children were in the middle of the road. At this time witness said he was travelling at about 15 miles an hour, and eased up the speed as he turned the corner. The children were now about seven or eight yards from the footpath. As he turned at the intersection his speed was five to 10 miles an hour. "As I moved the steering wheel to swing away from the children," said witness, "the lorry suddenly lurched in the loose granite gravel, and when I pulled on the steering wheel to get it to the right, I could not move the wheel one fraction." Witness added that the lorry was still moving at the time, and he jammed on his foot and hand brakes, and declutched his engine. The lorry continued to move forward in the loose gravel and he thought the children had got clear, but he felt a bump and almost immediately the lorry stopped.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/83d52874-fbe4-4f33-9369-29cfbaf12ab4.jpg/r0_377_5139_3281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg