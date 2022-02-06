THE Bathurst Visitor Information Centre's win in the NSW Tourism Awards is good news in more ways than the obvious. The obvious is that it shows that our visitor centre - the middle man between the city's tourists and the many businesses that rely on them - provides a service of high enough quality that it is able to compete against and beat the best in the state. The other way to look at the win, though, is the fact it has come during a period when the work that the visitor centre does has been difficult and uncertain. If the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre can win gold during a period that included lockdowns and variant waves and changing COVID rules and all the rest, imagine what it might be able to do when the tourism sector is booming. It's easy to assume that all the hard work has been done when someone makes the decision to visit Bathurst, but of course that's not the case. The days are long gone when it was good enough to simply provide a copy of a town map or a listing of the local accommodation providers and be confident that everything else would take care of itself. Bathurst is lucky enough to have a number of strands to its story - our prime ministerial history, our railway history, our CBD parks, our river, our motor racing - but that also means we have a number of interests to serve. For each visitor who wants a suggested walking route to take in the best of the architecture of the centre of the city and Keppel Street, there'll be another who wants a half-day drive that incorporates the region's art history. For every person who wants to get a feel for the Bathurst of Ben and Elizabeth Chifley's time, there'll be another who wants to know where to get the best photos of the Mount. It must take skill and flexibility to look after them all. So it's off to the national awards now for the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and we can only wish the staff all the best. As they say at every awards ceremony, it's an honour simply to have made it this far. But if they can jag a win at this next national level, that really will be something worth talking about - when the staff aren't talking about Ben Chifley's home or the secret spots in Machattie Park, that is.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/d5c05d52-5cea-4f5b-886a-bc8ba2eac143.jpg/r0_342_6000_3732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg