news, local-news,

A CRANE was towering over the Bathurst CBD on Saturday morning as the process of installing a mural began. Part of Howick Street was closed to pedestrians and vehicles as the heavy machinery went to work, watched by some curious onlookers. Council says the mural is being installed as part of the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program. Council received almost $770,000 under the program for projects including street trees in pots, removable bollards in Church Street and public art at various locations. READ ALSO: Bollards installed on Church Street for use during Bathurst CBD events Then-mayor Bobby Bourke said in 2020 that part of the aim of the program was to "encourage people back into the CBD and patronising local businesses".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/71798ee7-fee4-4bde-9c9c-bff2eff2cf3f.JPG/r0_325_4032_2603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg