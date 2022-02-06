news, local-news,

THE time has come: Bathurst Courthouse's iconic clock is back on display and fully operational. Hidden behind a tower of scaffolding for months, the 138-year-old timepiece is now showing its face once again. "To have the clock face unmasked and working again is not only historically significant but very exciting for the people of Bathurst," Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said. "A local jeweller and watchmaker will be trained to carry out regular maintenance on the clock so it can remain in top condition for many years to come." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said while most work on the 500-kilogram timepiece was completed earlier this year, it remained hidden by scaffolding while other construction continued at the front of the courthouse. "Now it has been unveiled for all to see, and after master clockmaker Andrew Markerink tweaked the mechanism and connected up the bell, the clock is keeping perfect time and chiming proudly every hour across the Bathurst CBD," Mr Speakman said. The clock was supplied by celebrated horologist Angelo Tornaghi and installed by his son Remo during the courthouse construction in the 1880s. The restoration was carried out by Mr Markerink's Master Clockmakers Pty Ltd of Camden, the last surviving firm to make handmade clocks and watches to order in Australia. "This has been a challenging project in many ways, but also important and rewarding work to preserve such a beautiful piece of Bathurst's history," Mr Markerink said. The NSW Government says the courthouse is undergoing $6.43 million worth of other conservation works, including repairing sandstone, copper, metal, leadwork and timber elements; replacing the deteriorated sandstone cornice around the base of the copper dome; making repairs to 27 chimneys; and maintenance of the copper-clad bell tower. The restoration works were announced in October 2020 and got started in January last year. The NSW Government says the courthouse is also benefiting from the government's $148 million package to ease pressure on the District Court by appointing seven extra judges, including a judge for Bathurst, Orange and Parkes. The government says this package of work includes a security upgrade, a jury assembly room, new lobby and public toilets. The government says this work is on top of the construction of two new remote witness rooms, with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, a new safe room and accessible bathroom facilities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8cd59d83-4ef8-4d81-9815-3febc18969ce.jpg/r0_332_4032_2610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg