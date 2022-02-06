sport, local-sport,

He's always had plenty of joy at Orange's Riawena Oval as a junior and Bathurst City all-rounder Tom Lynch continued that fine form on Saturday afternoon. Up against CYMS in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket, Lynch was in inspired form, taking five wickets and scoring a match high of 79 with the bat as Redbacks (8-225) defeated CYMS (197) by 28 runs. It's the third time Lynch has claimed a five-for at the Orange venue, the two previous ones coming in his junior days when playing representative cricket. READ MORE: How your team fared in round 10 of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket READ MORE: City Colts junior Gilby Glawson claims hat-trick in presidents cup READ MORE: Bowling first works out as City Colts wins its final Bonnor Cup match against Kinross The Redbacks talent said he was pleased to help his team to a crucial BOIDC win against the green and golds. "Going into it, I knew we were playing at Riawena and that's one my favourite grounds. I had taken two five-fors there before, so I was pretty keen to take wickets," he said. "Obviously batting first, it was an early wicket that fell [Joey Coughlan] and I was basically straight in within the first over. It was a pretty steady start with Craig Townsend, the other opener. "It was pretty tough to start against some of the CYMS bowlers but I got in and got another solid partnership with Mark Day and made the most of the nice outfield at Riawena, finishing on 79. "With the bowling, I think I just focused on bowling to my field and making it as hard to score for my batsmen and try and squeeze them and get the wickets out of them. "The other Redbacks boys, they helped me to the five-for, taking catches. It was just an outstanding day for all of us in the field and I'm happy to come away with the five and 70-odd runs." Lynch said he finds the Riawena deck to have a "few surprises". "Growing up around here, it use to be a very hard deck to bat on, so it's a really good place to bowl on," he said. "It's flattened out recently but there's some spots that still dip a bit. There were a few balls that they weren't too sure. It's just got a few surprises." The win for Redbacks is a crucial win, as it keeps them in distance of the top five with five rounds of the regular season remaining. Lynch knows how important that result could be to Redbacks' finals hope. "We've had a few tough losses and we had a washout last week," he said. "A few have been unlucky, just missing out on scoring. We know we've got a really competitive side and we've been aiming for finals all year. It's just nice to know we can cash in and get a good win. "It was pretty good for the rest of the team. Everyone is pretty happy to win and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the later parts of the season and Bonnor Cup on Friday."

