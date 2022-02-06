Hospitalised COVID cases now below 20 across the health district

coronavirus,

HOSPITALISED COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District have dropped by one-third in three days as the peak of the wave seems to have been left well behind. There were, however, two deaths reported in the health district in the Saturday morning update. They were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s from Orange, who were both fully vaccinated but with underlying health conditions. It followed the death of a Canowindra woman in her 80s announced in the Thursday morning update and a death at Dubbo announced in last Monday's update. Hospitalised cases in the health district dropped from 27 to 26 in the Thursday morning update and to 21 in the Friday morning update. They dropped to 17 (with three people in ICU) in the Saturday morning update and remained at 17 (with two people in ICU) in the Sunday morning update. Meanwhile, there were 123 positive PCR test results and 157 positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 20 hours to 4pm on Saturday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 31 new cases, Dubbo had 59 and Orange 40. Oberon had two and Blayney Shire five. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, there were 7893 positive test results (cases) notified - 4337 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3556 positive PCR tests. There were 28 deaths reported by NSW Health - 17 men and 11 women. Six people were from south-western Sydney, four from south-eastern Sydney, three from Sydney's Inner West, three from northern Sydney, three from the Newcastle area, two from western Sydney, two from the Central Coast, one from Sydney's southern suburbs, one from north-western Sydney, one from the Mid North Coast, one from the Wagga Wagga area and one from the Lower Hunter area. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: NSW Health says there are 2321 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 16 on the previous day, and 147 people in intensive care, down by five on the previous day. Of those, 66 require ventilation, which is down by four on the previous day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

