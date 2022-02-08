sport, local-sport,

There were some fresh faces onstage at the Bathurst Harness Racing Awards Night last Friday with the club introducing two new categories to the event. One of those categories was up and coming driver which was awarded to junior driver Olivia Frisby, who secured three wins, three seconds and six thirds at the local track. "It's really good, I'm just a younger driver trying to get drives and just getting into the game so it's good to get an award," Frisby said. READ ALSO: Two tons, a win without big guns, a nail-biter and Lynch loves playing CYMS The 17-year-old really started to make a name for herself as a junior driver last season with a number of local trainers putting her on their horses. In addition to driving for her father Nigel Frisby and employer Bernie Hewitt, Frisby drove for the likes of Ben Settree, Peter Trevor-Jones and Mathew McCarthy. She is enjoying her time in the gig and thanked everyone who has given her a go. The other new addition to the awards night was the most consistent horse category which was taken out by the Amanda Turnbull-trained Old Luke. The gelding had 14 starts at the local track for four wins, five seconds and four thirds, only missing a place on one occasion. Bathurst Harness Racing Club CEO Danny Dwyer said they added the new categories to the awards night to recognise more industry participants. READ ALSO: Local teams fight admirably in record-breaking Bathurst Cup With so many young drivers now coming through the ranks Mr Dwyer felt it was important to recognise the hard work they put in each and everyday and boost their confidence. Meanwhile, one award that has been part of the night since day one is horse of the year. In the past, this award has gone to higher-graded horses like the Chris Frisby-trained Aphorism, who competed in last year's Inter Dominion series. However, the new rating system has given the lower-graded horses a better opportunity and it was the Darrell Dwyer-trained The Handsome One who took the honours. The gelding raced at Bathurst 28 times for seven wins, one second and five thirds. READ ALSO: Lynch stars as Bathurst City claims crucial BOIDC win Dwyer's daughter Erika has been heavily involved with The Handsome One's career and was excited to accept the award on the night. "He'll always have a special spot in my heart this horse," she said. "He's probably the first horse I've had that I've been able to do myself and getting my first [driving] winner on him too, he'll always be my favourite." Other awards on the night went to Steve Turnbull (trainer of the year), Amanda Turnbull (driver of the year), Justin Reynolds (junior driver of the year), Chris Frisby's Uncle Miki (juvenile horse of the year) and Wayne and Julie Loader (owners of the year). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/42e906cf-8853-4fac-bc08-43e0e28234ec.jpg/r0_151_2048_1308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg