THERE was much to mull over in the results from a CBD shop vacancy count that was conducted by Bathurst Regional Council late last year. The fact there were a number of vacant shops across the CBD will surely come as no surprise to anyone considering the couple of years businesses and the economy have had. What was interesting, though, was the fact the vacancy rate in November last year was the same as in April last year and October 2020 when it might have been assumed that COVID was having a cumulative or snowballing effect. What was also interesting to note were the differences in vacancies by street - from the 12 in George Street down to the two in Russell. And while there were two more vacancies in the Bathurst Chase compared with April 2021, there was no change in the Centre Point Arcade and a reduction from seven to two vacancies in the Bathurst City Centre. So what does all that tell us? Well, it tells us that times are tough for business and the CBD, but it also tells us that the centre of town is holding up - not getting better, but also not getting worse. The differing results for different streets show that some areas are managing to get through this nasty period better than others. This might simply be luck - the right new business being linked to the right vacant premises - or it might be something more. The overall message, though, and it is one that has been repeated ad nauseam these past couple of years, is that we are all going to have to play our part if we want to have a vibrant, busy and prosperous CBD. Supporting the businesses of William, George, Russell, Howick, Keppel and the rest is ultimately about supporting the city. We all have a choice about how and where we spend our money - whether online or in bricks and mortar, with small enterprises or franchises - but we shouldn't kid ourselves that these choices have no impact. The teens of Bathurst aren't going to get their first job with an internet site emporium. A multinational isn't going to sponsor one of Bathurst's many junior sporting sides. If we tut-tut about how parts of the CBD look, but choose to spend our money in ways that hobble the businesses of the CBD, then we lose the right to pass judgement. As with so many other aspects of life, it's all about action and reaction. The power, in the end, is in our hands.

