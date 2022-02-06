sport, local-sport,

While results didn't go their way, local footballers have gained valuable experience from the latest edition of the Bathurst Cup. Held across Saturday and Sunday at the Proctor Park-Police Paddock Complex, a record 89 teams competed across five age groups, in what was the ninth edition of the pre-season boys carnival. Bathurst had three representatives across three age groups - under 13s, under 14s and under 16s. Bathurst was unable to win across any of its age group, but it did manage a draw in each - a 1-all draw with Belconnen United's development squad in the under 13s, a nil-all draw with Belconnen United in under 14s and a nil-all draw with Macarthur in under 16s. READ MORE: Western suffers seven-wicket loss to ACT Southern in its final Country Championships pool match READ MORE: Western Rams under 18s lost 28-16 to the Illawarra Dragons READ MORE: Ian Gilders and Billy Creek win 2022 Bathurst Gold Cup Final Bathurst under 16s player Kai Clary said it was great to play against footballers from different places. "It's pretty nice, the weather has been keeping up pretty well. It's really good to see people from all over the place and play together. It's been a lot of fun. "It's all about the culture. I really enjoy seeing a bunch of different people, a lot of different teams, with a bunch of different play styles. It's really nice to learn and adapt from them." Clary said the experience for the Bathurst Cup has been massive. "We know a lot of these teams are better than us and more skillful for than us," he said. "They train 20 times us much as us, but we looked forward to giving it our best and try and show these Sydney and Canberra clubs up." For Clary, it was his first proper hit-out in the sport for some time, missing the 2021 season due to a broken collar bone. "I'm really looking forward to playing this year," he said. "I missed out last year because of broken collar bone, but I've recovered and ready to give a good guy." Western NSW FC also fielded teams in under 13s, 14s, 15s and 16s, with the under 15s team progressing all the way to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, Western suffered a 2-1 defeated to Manly-Warringah, with the Sydney team scoring a last minute goal to book itself a spot in the decider. In the grand finals, Hills United won both the under 13s and under 16s, Blacktown Spartans claimed victory in the under 14s, Manly-Warringah FA took honours in the under 15s and Grays Point was victorious in under 18s. A number of the Manly-Warringah squad that won the under 15s competition featured in the under 14s' Manly team that defeated Hills United 4-3 on penalties. On both occasions it was Jet Kaines that stepped up to score the winning penalty. Manly-Warringah coach Miguel Irribarren, who led the under 14s boys last year, was thrilled with the result. "It was incredible, it was déjà vu, you could say," he said. "It was tough. The whole group stage was probably the hardest part, as we suffered with less players and players moving to the 16s. "Once we got the squad back when the 16s lost in the quarters, I think it was home and hosed. "The grit and the toughness of the boys to do that two years in a row is fantastic." The under 18s competition was new for the 2022 edition, with winners Grays Point an association club, rather than the NPL majority. Coach Peter Slater said it was an incredible feeling to claim victory. "I think right from the start we came to Bathurst with high hopes but limited expectations," he said. "We're basically a club side and we've never been in this competition before. We thought it be a good pre-season hit out and to come up against such high quality NPL sides, it's just a tremendous effort to come through and win." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/0df29c73-b55f-4583-ad52-2188243aa27b.jpg/r1216_863_5192_3109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg