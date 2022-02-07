sport, local-sport,

TWO big centuries, a brilliant all-round performance, the continuation of a winning streak and a final-over nail-biter - there were plenty of highlights in round 10 of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition While there was not a lot of ladder movement as each of the top four sides notched up a win, as always, there were still lessons to be learned. So here they are: READ MORE: How your team fared in round 10 of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket WITH 20 games of BOIDC to his credit, there are plenty of Bathurst City players with more experience in the dual-city competition than Tom Lynch. But there are not too Redbacks who have his sort of record when it comes to playing against Orange CYMS. On Saturday Lynch starred in Redbacks' win over CYMS as he produced the best batting performance in his BOIDC career with 79 runs, as well as his first five-for. Lynch took 5-33 off eight overs to help bowl his side to a win they needed to keep their finals hopes alive, that effort eclipsing his previous best 4-20. That came against CYMS in round eight last season. His 79 was his second half century in BOIDC - his other being a 70-run effort last season against CYMS. Lynch now also has seven partnerships in excess of 50 in BOIDC cricket and no points for guessing which side four of them have been against. Yep, it's CYMS. His top-two partnerships of 144 and 110, both batting alongside Redbacks skipper Joey Coughlan, have both come against CYMS too. READ MORE: Lynch stars as Bathurst City posts a much-needed victory WHILE we don't yet know the answer to the question 'who can beat Cavaliers in season 2021-2022?', after the Orange side posted yet another win on Saturday we do know they are almost certainly finals bound. In beating City Colts on Saturday Cavaliers not only extended their winning streak and maintained their hold on first spot on the ladder, but they further opened up their buffer against the Bathurst side. Cavaliers have now earned more than double the points of sixth-placed Colts. While there are still five rounds remaining given the season has switched from two-day fixtures to one-dayers, it would take a disastrous form slump for Cavaliers to drop out of the top five. Like disastrous to the extent they don't win another game before finals and on current form, that's about as likely as Justin Langer changing his mind about the Australian coaching job. The win against Colts also saw Wes Lummins find form with a brilliant 81 off 30 - with that sort of batting power coming in at number six it's easy to see why Cavaliers have won seven in a row. READ MORE: Bowling first works out as City Colts wins its final Bonnor Cup match against Kinross NO Nic Broes, no Mitch Taylor, no Connor Slattery - St Pat's Old Boys went into Saturday's round 10 clash without three of its big guns who were away on Country Championships duties. It raised the question - could they beat a much improved ORC without that trio? The Saints answered it with a resounding yes. The Brien brothers, both of whom have representative experience, made sure their side got a solid start as they were tasked with opening the batting. Bailey (41) produced his best knock of the season thus far as he Cooper (32) saw the score tick over to 53 before the first wicket fell. Angus Parsons, who impressed at the under 17s State Challenge last month, then stepped up. He made an unbeaten 56, the effort his first half century in the BOIDC competition. Having got to a handy 200-run total, it was a pair of Saints who had been promoted from second grade for the clash who helped their side to then finish the job against the Tigers. Charlie Hutchings took 2-25 and Jay Webber 2-18 off his five overs. It was an effort which highlights the sort of depth the Saints have. READ MORE: Western shows grit, but misses out on the Country Championships final WHEN Shaun Grenfell and Shaun Churchill turned it on with the bat for Orange City on Saturday, their dual centuries were celebrated for helping their side to a win which keeps them in the top five. But there was more about those two impressive knocks against Centennials Bulls that made them special. Firstly Grenfell's 138 not out and Churchill's unbeaten 103 marked the first time both players had scored a century in BOIDC. It also means Orange City has become the second club this season to have more than one player crack triple figures - Cavaliers being the other with Nick Crawley (109) and Hugh Middleton (105) already in this season's hall of fame. But perhaps even more remarkably was their performance marked the first time since season 2006-07 that two players on the same team had scored a century in the same BOIDC innings. Season 06-07 was the final one before the BOIDC went into hiatus in and round two star Cavaliers batsmen Richie Venner (133) and Trent Colley (129 not out) pulled off the twin tons feat against Waratahs. So well done to Orange City's Shauns for a super Saturday. READ MORE: Bathurst first XI skipper Adam Ryan welcomes competition for spots IT came down to the final over and they had just one wicket in hand, but Rugby Union managed to get the job done under pressure against Centrals on Saturday. And it was a pair of unlikely heroes that got the job done. At the crease when the winning runs were scored were Yousef Qureshi (24) and Percy Raveneau (21). Qureshi had not played a game of BODIC since December 4 and while Raveneau has been a regular for Rugby this season, he'd only batted twice for scores of nine and zero. The pair came together with the score at 9-125 and at that stage Centrals, who had earlier made 158, looked in the box seat. But Raveneau and Qureshi kept their cool to see Rugby home. It should also be noted that Rugby seamer Jeremy Thackray took an impressive 4-18 with four of his eight overs being maidens. He now has 15 wickets from five games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/cbfc5be4-82ee-47e3-8a47-79c340c1fda3.jpg/r803_397_5472_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg