"WE just didn't give them a chance to get any runs." That is how Bathurst captain Dave Sellers described a clinical and devastating performance from his bowling attack on Sunday that saw Gulgong bundled out for just 40 in their Rod Hartas Trophy match. It sealed Bathurst a 186-run victory and a hosting rights for the final, which it will go into as the two-time defending champions and red-hot favourites. Bathurst's 226 total was never in threat as Gulgong lost three wickets before they even scored and last just 25 overs on their home turf at Victoria Park. Each of the five Bathurst bowlers used took at least one wicket and between them they bowled a remarkable 146 dot balls. Their only blemish was 11 wides and seven byes with Gulgong having just 14 scoring shots from the bat. Oliver Hollow's 13 was the best any Gulgong player could manage with the bat as seven of the host players fell for ducks. "They just didn't give them a chance, everyone bowled perfectly," Sellers said. "We did field good, there were a couple of run-outs, Ben Cant got a good run-out, but it was definitely good with the ball, we just didn't give them a chance to get any runs at all. "We kept them pinned down and just bowled too good for them." READ MORE: Cant's dashing 118 leads Bathurst to huge Rod Hartas Trophy win over Orange READ MORE: Bathurst posts 105-run over Mudgee to take the lead in Rod Hartas Trophy READ MORE: Bathurst first XI skipper Adam Ryan welcomes competition for spots While Bathurst was forced into some late line-up changes as players pulled up sore from Saturday club duties, the side which Sellers had at his disposal was still talent-packed. The captain had no hesitation batting first after winning the toss and while it was not their strongest start - Gulgong had them at 3-57 - Bathurst's middle order then clicked into gear. Despite the long grass and longer boundaries, Derryn Clayton hit an impressive 50, with Ben Cant (31), Tyler Horton (34), Hugh Parsons (37) and even number eight Clint Moxon (20) helping to tick the scoreboard over. Bathurst finished at 226 and as Sellers explained, it was a total he was confident his side could defend. "Dez batted unreal to get 50, it's a massive boundary and real long grass, so his 50 was probably 80 or 90 on any other ground for sure," he said. "We were pretty confident we could bowl them out for a decent score because when we batted on the pitch it did a fair bit and it's quite a big ground, so 220 was more like 300 on a normal field." But as confident as Sellers was, he did not predict what unfolded when Bathurst went into the field. Clint Moxon was on a hat-trick in his first over as he claimed consecutive wickets, then the next over Justin Stephenson struck to make it 3-0. Moxon, who finished with 3-6 off his six overs, picked up his third wicket in the fifth over and at that stage Gulgong was reeling at 4-4. Gulgong lost their last six wickets in the space of eight runs - four departing with the score on 39 - as Bathurst posted a commanding victory. "Moxo was on a hat-trick and young Hayden Goodsell was on a hat-trick at the end as well. Moxo beat the bat too on that third ball, it was a real good ball that just missed the outside edge, he nearly got it," Sellers said. "Young Goodsell, he only bowled the one over and took 2-0, he could've bowled a lot earlier and may have got even more. "Those kids who got called up today did a great job. Young Flynn [Taylor] got 1-7 off six overs and Hayden only got the one over and took 2-0, so there's plenty of depth there." Bathurst will host Molong in the decider this Sunday.

