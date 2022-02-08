There was a lot of ground to cover, but the work has been done

news, local-news,

MANY of you have heard of the works being done at the Bathurst Showground; many came along to the guided tours which gave a real insight into the magnitude of these works. In the early days, when Bathurst was predominantly a farming community, the showground was a place for the Bathurst community to come together to share a common interest - all things agricultural. Over the years, the Show Society added to the facilities. Some, such as the Moxon Grandstand and the Beau Brown Pavilion, were transported from Sydney to Bathurst and reconstructed on site - a labour of love in many cases. The Bathurst community has changed over the past 100 years and the Royal Bathurst Show has become only one event of what needs to be many because the buildings continued to decline as the maintenance cost continued to grow. Eventually, in the mid-1980s, the facilities were transferred to the Crown and the 16.4 hectares became Crown Reserve R590074, managed by a community board known as the Bathurst Showground Land Manager - a great way to capture our community's needs and expectations. In 2012, the Land Manager conducted an independent review that found it had insufficient funds to maintain the 35 buildings on site, maintain and upgrade the ageing water electrical infrastructure services, and generally maintain the 16.4 hectares of park-like grounds. The Land Manager had its work cut out for it. Not long after this, the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, which had invested heavily in some of the recent structures such as the Doherty Pavilion, left the showground site. This further added to the difficulties to maintain and preserve the reserve and buildings. It was a perfect situation to mould a strong relationship between the long-term users of the showground and the Land Manager which is responsible for maintaining this wonderful collection of fascinating buildings, and to ensure the Bathurst community could continue to come together to share whatever their interests might be. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Sadly, the maintenance costs continued to be beyond the revenues that could be drawn from the various business activities the Land Manager runs. Times had changed and the showground was no longer a viable business if it relied on a single event. The caravan and camping facilities soon became the major revenue stream for the Land Manager, followed by the pavilion rental to the community, and all the while, the many trotting trainers continued to provide a reliable revenue stream. But still the Land Manager could not keep up with the maintenance costs of these ageing buildings. In 2020, following the resignation of the Land Manager Board, I was appointed to administer the showground. With ongoing disputes with licence operators, the mounting maintenance costs, staff changes and the loss of corporate knowledge, the way forward seemed a little daunting. About this time, Crown Lands, as the owner of the reserve, was just completing a round of safety assessments on most of the structures and my first month as the administrator seemed even more demanding than I expected. However, we started submitting grant funding applications and with the support of local member Paul Toole and Crown Lands, we started winning the grants. So when you're on a good thing, stick to it, and we continued to seek funding wherever we could until we had amassed almost $3.5 million, but there were fairly short timelines on which this money would be available. This capital works project had all but taken my focus and next we had to decide how to get the most out of this windfall. We quickly consulted the licence holders to determine which ones were on the same page, then developed our plan, very quickly put our tenders in the market and received a lot of interest from local firms. Hines Constructions came on board to work with the Land Manager and our project manager Keith Hogan, who had just finished the Catholic Cathedral. Our focus was safety, security and public use. Space does not allow me to name everyone who worked on the showground, but I can thank all of them on behalf of the Bathurst community for their patience, dedication and guidance, which has given the Bathurst community a quality outcome. Much of the work was back-of-house structural works, but tricky, and Calare Civil Engineering provided me with exceptional advice. When the projects were in full swing, Crown Lands commented that they were amazed at the breadth of what we were achieving - far more than they originally expected. We recently saw the last concrete pour. Eamon and his crew from HCE came back from leave to fit this job into their schedule. There will be no more trip hazard or uneven ground in front of the three main pavilions - have a look when you're out here next. For the first time ever, the showground has been worked on as a whole. The public structures are now safe, as is the improvements in electrical infrastructure thanks to Brad at Kelso Electrical, and much work has been done to mitigate the impact of ground water. All good for the next 100 years. Security has increased immensely, which gives our caravan and campers a new level of confidence. You can even store your much-loved caravan, boat or car out of sight, out of the weather and under 24-hour surveillance. There has been a lot of comment recently in the paper about the board appointments. This level of public interest indicates just how important the showground is to the Bathurst community and we thank everyone who has used the facilities or taken the time to comment on how you want your showground managed. The reduction of Land Manager Board members from seven to five baffles me after 11 community members volunteered to serve. The addition of another ex-officio position is even more baffling when no other user groups were considered. Anyway, on behalf of the team at the showground - Tracey, Kellie, Tony and Steve - we hope you like what we have done for your showground and please enjoy the facilities as often as you can. Remember, it is your showground.

