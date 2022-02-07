RE: Paul Toole at Rydal Show. I approached Mr Toole's tent on Saturday at Rydal Show. The gentlemen manning the tent were open to answer questions. Most people were asking about the tunnel. I was given a small bottle of hand sanitiser. Good gesture. I got home and read the label: MADE IN CHINA. So I asked Mr Toole on his Facebook page a simple question about supporting Australian products. The response from his office? I am banned, post pulled and no reply. So much for supporting local/Australian jobs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/03712fec-ec6a-4198-9f6f-a9b28a473384.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg