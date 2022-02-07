sport, local-sport,

Matt Roberts took a big risk last year when he decided not to enter his CYMS side in the Western Premier League. But according to the coach, that choice has paid off in the long run. "The boys that have wanted this for a while have been very patient," he admitted. "There were a few boys last year who got approached by other teams and could've went to the Western Premier League at other clubs. But they've just bought into the culture that we've tried to build in the club. "I didn't want to go to early and there was a bit of pressure on us to go last year but I knew we weren't ready. I ran a bit of a risk as guys could've gone to other clubs. That's the thing that I'm proud of at the moment is the culture of the club is exactly where we want it. It's a credit to everyone involved and the rebuild is obviously working if people are willing to wait and be patient." READ MORE: Local teams fight admirably in record-breaking 2022 edition of the Bathurst Cup READ MORE: Western Premier League draft draw revealed for 2022 season READ ALSO: Bathurst charges into Rod Hartas Trophy final with a 186-run win over Gulgong The green and golds - along with other newcomer Bathurst '75 - have this year taken the leap to the WPL and will even face off against each other in the opening round. But Roberts wasn't too concerned with who his opponent would be. "To be honest, it is what it is, you've got to play everybody eventually anyway," he said. "Obviously there will be a bit more hype and excitement when we do play the derbies, but for us, I'm pretty stubborn in that way where I like to think about us and concentrate on us and take it like the old cliché, just week by week." With some trial games coming up in the next few weeks, Roberts is hoping to iron out a few creases before selecting a final squad. "We've had some guys try out from either different clubs or different leagues in general who may have moved to town," the coach added. "We've obviously added to what we've had the last two years, but the core of these blokes that have been on the ride with me for the last two years are definitely still there and we're putting some cream on top now." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

