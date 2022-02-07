Hospitalised COVID cases up slightly, new Bathurst cases below 50 once again

coronavirus,

HOSPITALISED COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District were up in the latest update but are still half of the peak of 41 cases reached in mid-January. New cases in the Bathurst Regional local government area, meanwhile, were below 50 for a second day in a row. Hospitalised cases in the health district were down to 17 (with three people in ICU) in the Saturday morning update and remained at 17 (with two people in ICU) in the Sunday morning update. They rose to 20 in the Monday morning update, with two people still in ICU. Meanwhile, there were 103 positive PCR test results and 138 positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 20 hours to 4pm on Sunday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 40 new cases (after 31 in the 24 hours before), Orange had 60 and Dubbo 55. Oberon had two and Blayney Shire five. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, there were 7437 positive test results (cases) notified - 3917 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3520 positive PCR tests. There were 14 deaths reported by NSW Health - nine men and five women. Four people were from western Sydney, three from south-western Sydney, two from Sydney's Inner West, two from the Shellharbour region, one from Sydney's north, one from the Wollongong area and one from the Central Coast. NSW Health says there are 2099 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 222 on the previous day, and 137 people in intensive care, down by 10 on the previous day. Of those, 60 require ventilation, which is down by six on the previous day.

