REGIONAL Development Australia Central West will host an event in Bathurst next week that will aim to provide inspiration and motivation. Tickets are still available for the 2022 Backing Business Forum, which RDA Central West says will feature a number of business leaders speaking about their experiences during COVID and how they made it through. RDA Central West director Wayne Sunderland said it will be an opportunity for business owners to reconnect, network and learn from business experts and leaders. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Council adds a fully electric Kona to its fleet "By hearing from business experts and leaders in our region ... we hope attendees will leave feeling informed and inspired to relaunch into what is essentially a new business age," he said. "Events like Backing Business Forum help spark ideas, connect like-minded business owners and instil motivation for the future. "Backing Business Forum will equip local businesses with new information and practical tools across a range of topics to support business growth." ALSO MAKING NEWS: More than 10 per cent of Bathurst CBD shopfronts are empty The event, at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre next Friday, February 18, will be hosted by marriage celebrant, MC and podcast producer Pippa Moore. Ms Moore will lead three panel discussions in which the line-up of 13 speakers will cover a range of topics. The sessions will be divided into sit down with the decision-makers; experts and their experiences; and learn from the locals. The local speakers will include Meg McKenna from The Victoria Bathurst, Vanessa Pringle of Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs and Fish River Roasters' Peter Harrison. ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'It's a good opportunity': Campbell, Brodie and Mitch open Authentic Cutz "We have a fantastic line-up of speakers, and the advice, insights and expertise they can offer will be incredibly valuable to business owners, managers and employees - no matter what sector they are from," Mr Sunderland said. "It's a jam-packed day with three forum-styled sessions where the presenters will participate in a live and interactive Q and A, so the audience has the chance to be involved in the discussions." There will also be a networking dinner held the evening before, Thursday, February 17, at The Victoria Bathurst to give guests a chance to meet the speakers. "We're hoping that businesses will go away inspired, look at new systems that they can implement in their business and hopefully help them have a better 2022," Mr Sunderland said. Tickets for the dinner and the forum can be purchased via eventbrite or the RDA Central West website. Regional Development Australia Central West, which is based at Orange, is one of 14 Regional Development Australia organisations throughout the state.

