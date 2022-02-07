sport, local-sport,

HE wasn't overflowing with confidence that Circularity would come away with victory at Tyers Park on Monday so William Freedman was certainly chuffed with the way his gelding was able to claim a first up success on the Bathurst track. Circularity ($1.80, Andrew Adkins) claimed a first up victory for the first time in his career by taking out the Class 1 Handicap (1,100 metres) as a short priced favourite, beating his main danger Dubbo Wanderer ($3.30, Jake Pracey-Holmes) by a half length. Freedman's runner had the rails run behind Dubbo Wanderer throughout the run and jockey Andrew Adkins jumped at the opportunity to dive down the inside when the space arose with 300m left to run. Paul Theobald's Tiger King ($31, Andrew Banks) ran home well for third. "He's probably a little hard done by. He's been battling injuries since his early career. He's now over that, and his first start last prep came after a long time off and I'd say today he would have been entitled not to win first up," Freedman said of his winner. "I don't think he's an 1,100m horse. He probably outclassed them a little bit today. He's on the right track but I'm not too sure where he'll end up. "We'll find a 1,200m race for him next and suspect if he'll win that he'll fall into the Country Championships wildcard. The qualifier will come up to quickly for him but the wildcard isn't out of the realm of possibility. "You draw a good barrier and get a good jockey on and get him a good ride then he's going to have every chance, and the small field probably worked to his advantage. It still took a good effort from him though with the 60.5 kilos." Freedman added that Circularity has gained an element of toughness about him since he came to his stable last year, and looks forward to seeing where that trait can take him. "He's not a fragile horse. He's very robust now," he said. "He's been given the appropriate time to get over his runs and I think 1,400m is his go but we'll just see where he takes us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/13a4a26f-92b0-494c-b3b5-e47e55fb052e.JPG/r57_238_2089_1386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg