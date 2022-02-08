community,

BATHURST Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) and Performing Lines are calling for applications from performing arts practitioners from the Central West for the inaugural BARN (Bathurst Arts Residency NSW) 2022. It is to be held at St Joseph's Heritage and Conference Centre in Perthville from April 29 to May 1 as part of Local Giants, a joint regional investment program by Performing Lines, Regional Arts Australia and PAC Australia. This three-day, two-night event will provide a supportive, creative environment to test ideas, consider new collaborations and explore cross-art form possibilities. This is an opportunity for writers, choreographers, dancers, directors, actors, theatre-makers and designers to come together and explore. The application is simple and asks for 250 words about your idea - it will take about 20 minutes to complete. Expressions of interest will be reviewed by a curatorial panel who will take into consideration the calibre of the artist, quality of the idea and a range of other balancing issues, including art forms, geography and experience, to ensure the right mix of people for a vibrant weekend. Head to our website opportunities page for more. If you're unsure if the retreat is for you, please call or email Kylie Shead to discuss: 0416 250 269 or kylie.shead@bathurst.nsw.gov.au A PAPER cutting workshop will be held at Platform Arts Hub Blayney this Sunday, February 13 from 11am to 1.30pm. Blayney artist Laura Baker will introduce you to the art form of paper cutting, will outline basic cutting techniques and provide the opportunity for practice with bespoke floral templates and guidance in creating unique designs. All materials will be supplied, including a selection of her favourite tools and papers for students to experiment with after learning the basics. The workshop will be suitable for ages 16 and above. Grazing boards and Swinging Bridge wine will be provided. Cost: $90 via Eventbrite. A FREE online webinar, Know Your Worth: Artist Fees And Wages, will be held from 10am to 11am on Wednesday, February 23 via Zoom. This webinar is the first session of the Advance Your Career Professional Development Series in 2022. Naomi Segal will introduce the minimum standards for artist fees and wages from the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) Code of Practice. This will be followed by guidance on how to set up an ABN and write invoices as a professional artist. Head to our website opportunities page for details on how to register.

