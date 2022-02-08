THE striking new mural running up the side of the post office building in Howick Street is a reminder of the benefit of taking a fresh look at the familiar. There's a genius in coming up with a completely new idea but there's also a genius in seeing a possibility where others did not. It's what has led to the renaissance in a number of speck-on-the-map Victorian farming communities, where gargantuan silos sitting out on the endless plains have gone from industrial eyesores to art canvases. The idea has proven so popular in some parts of that state, and draws so many visitors, that organised tours are run from silo to silo and communities in other states have sought to imitate the concept. Looking in a new way at the familiar is also behind the success of two of the region's most unlikely events: the Parkes Elvis Festival and the Bathurst Winter Festival. In both cases, the established thinking was that there was a certain time of year - high summer in Parkes, the middle of winter in Bathurst - where it just needed to be accepted that tourism would drop off. It took someone - or a number of someones - with a new perspective and a bit of bravery to argue for the opposite. And look at those events now (at least, in non-COVID years). Giddy visitors dress in astoundingly inappropriate clothes (for the season) in Parkes and dance their way through the CBD, bringing a mountain of spending with them. In Bathurst, locals and tourists leave heated homes and motel rooms to chat, eat and drink in Arctic temperatures in Machattie Park and Kings Parade. Many a local would have gazed upon our multi-storey post office building over the years and wondered just how something so unlovely was allowed to be built there. But where some see ugliness - or at least utilitarianism - someone else has seen a big canvas standing next to a high traffic spot. That canvas now has its artwork - and whether you like it or not (and with any sort of art there are no guarantees), you'd have to agree that it's going to attract some attention. There'll be a phone camera clicking from over the other side of the road every now and then as a tourist discovers our new Howick Street mural - and that's something that was never going to happen with the building as it was.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/545a705c-ad96-4c1b-b575-0eb8406f6c16.jpg/r51_66_4608_2641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg