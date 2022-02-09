COUNCILLOR Jess Jennings' insistence that Bathurst Regional Council rule in or out a plan to raise the wall at Chifley Dam is understandable. It might also be a little dangerous, though, if it provides a reminder of a lack of progress on ensuring our water security more than two years after we were down to less than one-third of the water in that same dam. We know that bureaucracy moves slowly and we know that no right-thinking council would deliberately drag its heels on a subject as important as this one, but it is still a curiosity that so little concrete progress has been made. Funding was allocated for the city's stormwater harvesting project back when the drought was still raging, but it remains unfinished. And as Cr Jennings said at last week's council meeting, there has been talk for years about a possible raising of the Chifley Dam wall, but no decision and no impetus. "I was one of the first to mention it, say five years ago, when the [mining company] Regis water debate was on, and I like the idea of it. The more I looked into it, the more it seemed like it was pretty much impossible - and I think way off the scale impossible is the reality," he said. Of course, Bathurst doesn't need to be pursuing way-off-the-scale impossible projects, but it does need to be pursuing some projects. The danger is that we have an endless debate about all the things the city would like to do - raise the dam wall, build a bypass, widen Hereford Street, find a new use for the TAFE building - but without ever coming to a clear conclusion. At some stage a priority has to be identified and a course has to be plotted to get that priority paid for and completed. And in the case of the city's water security, forgiveness will be in short supply if we get to the next drought and find that we forgot to prepare for it - and the city has added thousands of new residents in the meantime. It might seem counter-intuitive to be worrying about a potential big dry when it won't stop raining and the dams are spilling, but that's how prudent people plan. At some stage, the time for talk is over. It may be that the higher Chifley Dam wall needs to be consigned to the rubbish bin. But if it is, the city needs to have a clear understanding of what is being done instead and when the ribbon on that project is going to be snipped.

