THEY might have fallen short of glory in the inaugural Waganha Waagangalang Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, but the Bathurst Barbarians certainly surprised and impressed on their way to the grand final. Held in Wagga Wagga, the men's and women's tournament attracted teams from across New South Wales as well as ACT and Melbourne given the $15,000 in prize money on offer. Many of them were specialist sevens outfits with players from the same club, whereas the Bathurst Barbarians were a side that in the main consisted of newcomers to the format. So that the Barbarians side, led by Bathurst Bulldogs star Claudia McLaren and managed by Phil Tuilau, went undefeated through their pool games then beat Tumut 27-7 in the semi-finals was impressive. "We played three games in the pool stages and I think we only conceded maybe 10 points and scored almost 100 points," Tuilau said. "We didn't know what we'd face, when we got to the finals we got a bit nervous, but we played to our strengths. The Bulldogs girls were great in defence and keeping the pressure on with their attack - it really showed with that for and against "But for the most part this was very new to a lot of them ... carnival of football as well just takes it out of you by the last game." In the decider Bathurst went down 44-0 to Southern Districts, but given the comparison in experience between the two squads, the Barbarians were certainly the underdogs. Southern Districts has one of the most successful women's sevens programs in the country, the Barbarians included league tag players and those more used to the 10s rugby format. So while missing out on winning the cup final, the Barbarians' effort was a mighty one and they still finished with plenty of attacking and defensive highlights. "That was their [Southern Districts] development squad, so it was a much younger team, and they just played perfectly. They played great the whole day, they were well coached and each player knew what they were doing," Tuilau said. "That's compared to our team which was was made up two weeks ago and was filled with league tag players, some Bulldogs, players from all across the Central West. "To do what we did was a massive effort, especially when you're facing clubs that do play together in 15s, 10s and 7s. I was very proud of them." Bathurst also entered a team in the men's competition, the Bathurst Blackhawks, who had even less experience at rugby sevens. However, they won two of their three pool games - only falling to eventual winners the Kacau Barbers - and reached the men's plate semi-final stage. Just as was the case with the Barbarians, the natural sporting talent within the Blackhawks squad which was a mix of league and union players came to the fore. "They were the surprise packet of the day a lot of people were saying," Tuilau reported. "They went there with no expectations and did really well. "Literally everyone was so happy given most of them had a league background, and they all enjoyed it as well. A lot of them had never even rucked before or been in that style scrum. "So for them to match it with some really great union players, they were really happy. They're already looking forward to the next sevens comp or nine comp."

