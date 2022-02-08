community,

IT'S been a long time coming for the Salvation Army Bathurst, but the organisation has finally secured a premises for its operations. After months of searching and working out of The Neighbourhood Centre, Salvation Army Bathurst corps officer Colin Young said it's nice for the organisation to have a home at 86 Bentinck Street. "There's a couple of little tiny things that need to be done and then we can start to move in," Mr Young said. "This has been a long time coming and since we moved from Stewart Street and we had the Keppel Street lease finishing, it's been very difficult. "We've been very generously hosted by The Neighbourhood Centre; they have been fantastic." ALSO MAKING NEWS: When it was proving difficult to find an establishment where the entire Salvation Army Bathurst could operate, they made the decision to search for two smaller buildings. The new building on Bentinck Street will house the community services department of the organisation, but the hunt for a new Salvos Store premises continues. Mr Young said they are hoping to have the store up and running later this year. "We're still looking for somewhere for the Salvos Store; we're just negotiating with somebody now and hopefully we'll have a store open later in the year," he said. "It's just nice to be able to have our own centre to work from and we really want to start rebuilding our corps and our volunteer base so that we can get back on track." The local Salvation Army has also welcomed new recruit Steve Medved. Mr Medved will be running the organisation in Bathurst and Mudgee.

