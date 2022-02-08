Health district hospital numbers back below 20, rise in new Bathurst Regional cases

coronavirus,

THE number of people in Western NSW Local Health District hospitals with COVID was below 20 again and new cases in the Bathurst Regional local government area were back above 50 in the latest update. Hospitalised cases in the health district were at 17 (with two people in ICU) in the Sunday morning update and rose to 20 in the Monday morning update, with two people still in ICU. That figure was back to 17 in the Tuesday morning update, though the ICU figure hadn't changed. The last time COVID numbers in the health district's hospitals were below 20 was back in mid-January. Meanwhile, there were 74 positive PCR test results and 264 positive rapid antigen test results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 56 new cases (after 40 and 31 respectively in the two 24-hour periods before), Dubbo had 80 and Orange 54. Oberon had five and Blayney Shire 20. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, there were 9690 positive test results (cases) notified - 6810 positive rapid antigen tests and 2880 positive PCR tests. There were 18 deaths reported by NSW Health - 12 men and six women. Three people were from the Coffs Harbour region, two from south-western Sydney, two from western Sydney, two from the Port Macquarie region, two from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, one from Sydney's Inner West, one from the Blue Mountains, one from Sydney's north, one from Albury, one from the Hunter region, one from Newcastle, and one from the Central Coast. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: NSW Health says there are 2068 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 31 on the previous day, and 132 people in intensive care, down by five on the previous day. Of those, 61 require ventilation, which is up by one on the previous day.

