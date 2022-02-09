sport, local-sport,

A SECOND straight game of fielding mishaps on Sunday once again threatened to keep Bathurst's under 16s on the back foot in their Western Zone Cricket campaign but thankfully for the team it wasn't enough to stop them from winning their latest game against Mudgee. Poor fielding came back to bite Bathurst in a big way during their opening round loss to Orange, but a strong run chase at Morse Park 1 over the weekend helped the hosts put those problems behind them and claim an eight wicket victory. Mudgee made their way to 5-165 from their 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat, led by 61 unbeaten runs from Josh Meers. Eli Morris was the pick of the Bathurst bowlers with 3-21. Murray Staines (34) and Connor Brown came within two runs of a century stand for the second wicket to put Bathurst into a commanding position during their pursuit. Brown was the top scorer across both teams with his knock of 73 not out, while Morris completed a strong all round day with 18 not out. Bathurst coach Greg Innes said that fielding will continue to be the focus for his team moving forward but they showed composure to recover from their day in the field and chase strongly. "We bowled well on Sunday, especially in those conditions. They dropped another six catches in the field, and they probably should have been chasing something closer to 80," he said. "We'll keep working on the fielding and I know that's something that will come to them, because they're all very good fieldsmen. It's just a concentration thing. "We got the runs really quickly though, so I was very happy with that. It's good to get that first win." Bathurst now travels to Victoria Park to face Dubbo White in this Sunday's next round of the under 16s competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/bbb9ffaf-7a79-41a0-bd91-e8f9367b4a0b.JPG/r0_23_2589_1486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg