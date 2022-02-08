news, local-news,

EARTHWORKS have begun at O'Connell to transform a former paddock into a recreation ground. A sod-turning ceremony was held at the village, south-east of Bathurst, on Saturday to mark the official start of the program of works. Heavy machinery rolled into the site near the corner of Beaconsfield and O'Connell roads late last week and construction is getting into full swing this week. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the NSW Government was giving funding support to the million-dollar initiative being undertaken by Oberon Council. "Several years ago, Oberon Council purchased a considerable parcel of land in the village for the purpose of developing a recreation ground," he said. "A timber post and rail fence has already been installed to mark out the parcel of land that will become the recreation ground. "It's an exciting time for the local community as a recreation ground could host any number of special events and functions that have the potential to bring people from far and wide to O'Connell, which is a central venue between Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon." He said the recreation ground is going to include a cricket oval in the middle of the ground as well as amenities and undercover areas. Oberon deputy mayor Andrew McKibbin said the project was a result of the O'Connell community coming together to determine what type of facility would be of most benefit to the village. "We wanted as many people to have their say and that was achieved with several meetings where there was some debate, but the outcome and ultimate plan is one that everyone agreed upon," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/dc4895ff-223f-4303-a7c0-677ddec0b0fc.jpg/r430_338_3709_2191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg