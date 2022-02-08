news, local-news,

Budding local creators got their first chance to view a brand new studio space on Tuesday that is poised to transform the capabilities of media production in the Central West. The new studio, opened by Greer Films owners Pat Greer and Mo Standen, has been christened OCTO; a creative corner featuring hireable space for local start-up media businesses looking to grow their projects further. READ ALSO: Abercrombie House to limit February opening hours for restorative works Ever-adaptable, the studio features a number of tools to assist content producers, including white-walled and black-walled photography space, an audio booth, hot desks and meeting spaces tailored for creative thinking, with Greer Films' base of operations situated upstairs. For Harris Content Creation's Ben Harris, who creates food-centric social media content for a host of local businesses out of his garage, the OCTO space will present him with further capabilities to meet clients and conduct photo shoots. "It'll let us conduct business at a more professional level and elevate our capabilities for food photo shoots to achieve optimum solutions for clients," Mr Harris said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Post Office gains mural designed by artist Birrunga Wiradyuri Fellow content producer Kendelle Watts, who showcases her graphic design creations on Instagram under the Buzzy Designs moniker, said the space provides more room to think outside the box creatively. "With a small business, it gives me the opportunity to photograph new products and showcase them more professionally, rather than holding them up against trees in the backyard," Ms Watts said. READ ALSO: Riverside Markets make successful return after eight months "It's also a quieter creative space away from the home." For more information, visit the OCTO or Greer Films Facebook pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/5ed9e022-014b-4c04-a76e-b0a1f1b4f2c6.JPG/r0_126_4608_2730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg