sport, local-sport,

JUSTIN Reynolds will hope to use his recent Junior Driver of the Year award at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club awards night as a springboard towards an even greater season. A superb season in the gig for the Oberon driver saw him take the top prize on Friday night. "It's good. It's not something you set out to achieve," Reynolds said of his award. "You just go out there and do your best than you can do each week, but it's still very nice to get." Reynolds has three drives at this Wednesday night's upcoming meeting at Bathurst Paceway. The first of those comes in the Bathurst Panthers Pace (1,730 metres) with Manhattan Island. The Mach Three veteran will go out from the inside of the back row in a race that looks wide open on paper, and the gelding has strong winning claims. Manhattan Island has won two of his last four starts, both coming at Bathurst, and both showcasing the horse's ability to make up plenty of ground. Reynolds is hopeful than luck can come his way from the draw and allow him to get the most out of Manhattan Island's sit and sprint capabilities. "He's better when there's less work for him to do," he said. "He's been in really good form lately and if he gets the break at the right time he could be very hard to hold out. He's just going to need a bit of luck from the inside draw. "Sit and sprint is more his go. That's how he won his last two races. In his last race he pulled out at the 600m and was able to work home from there and the win before that he came from four fence and got out on the straight." Reynolds other two drives on Wednesday night will be with Finery in the Garrards Horse & Hound Pace (1,730m) and with Presidential Dude in the Town And Country Rural Supplies Pace (2,260m). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/d7d339fe-7e1f-427c-a1a2-4cd5f8a3bdf2.jpg/r3_146_2044_1299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg