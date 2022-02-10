BATHURST Merino Association secretary Kirby McPhee advises that this year's Maiden Merino Ewe Competition will be held on Friday, March 4 in an area to the south-west of Bathurst city. Returning judge Hamish McLaren will be joined by Michael Corkhill from Grassy Creek Stud at Reids Flat. Prices for tickets are: $70 for full day including dinner; $40 for bus and lunch; and $30 for dinner only. Bookings to Kirby on 0401 402 351 or email BMA@outlook.com.au The competition is often referred to as rural Bathurst's best day out. The majority of our district's wool specialists have left the industry (for a variety of reasons), but the annual ewe comp is also a real social event to see some long-time friends, visit properties that you've never seen, and be fed and watered. Please don't miss a bus ride, a laugh or two and a look at some well-bred ewes. REPORTS of small mobs of feral pigs coming onto cleared land to the east of Bathurst are a heads-up for landholders across the district. Advice and a planning strategy are available from Local Land Services and a group of farmers working together is often the best form of defence against these feral pests. Please don't hesitate to contact LLS on 6333 2300 if you are concerned about a feral pig problem as their biosecurity staff are ready and willing to assist. A SMALL downturn in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (1180 down to 1112) is probably due to COVID restrictions in meat processing facilities, but it also indicates the improved supply of young cattle as a nationwide herd build-up starts to happen. Confidence in livestock trading has never been so strong and I saw a quote from agent Garry Chisholm, Port Fairy, that supports the confidence. "Victorian herds have retained the necessary numbers to move their rebuild along, and by spring to be close to turning off normal numbers," he said. "I have never seen anything like the current optimism in my 40 years in the industry. Australia won't be able to breed enough cattle to keep up to the demand for years, possibly never again." If you want a positive mate, there he is. AUTUMN on our tablelands can be dry and dusty as farmers wait for the fabled autumn break that only happens at odd times. Deciduous trees are giving the very first signs of their leaves changing colours and even the swards of Chilean Needle Grass have just about shed their seeds. This weed grass seems to have spread rapidly and its seeds are deadly to animals' eyes, wool and skins. Weeds authorities held field days on Needle Grass control some years ago, but control has been extremely difficult. Autumn of 2022 is shaping as one of our very best. SINCERE sympathy is offered to former Dalgety Wesfarmers Bathurst manager Paul Chapman on the recent passing of his wife Beverley. They operated as a great team for decades and enjoyed quite a few happy retirement years as they toured lots of Australia. Bev's wide circle of friends will remember her as a lovely lady and a great friend. BATHURST resident Ray Stapleton passed away recently also and he is remembered as a valued member of his Church, a real family man and a very handy cricketer. Parents and students of the Cathedral School in central Bathurst remember the countless hours that Ray and Kath Stapleton volunteered to help the school in the 1970s. WE all know someone who has great "thought bubbles"and they always envisage someone else doing the spadework for the ideas to succeed. I was fortunate to hear an address from Bathurst's Youth Mayor and Deputy Mayor and they showed that the generation that will take our place are a credit to their families and their schools. We are often told that Bathurst has great educational and sporting facilities, but I think that our greatest asset is our young people, all the way from day one at kindy to the Bathurst Youth Council. A MEN'S club in our area has taken a decision to honour its former presidents with a signed and framed certificate of appreciation for their services to the club. This memento would probably cost about $50 and will be well received by the former leaders. Semi-government boards don't acknowledge their former leaders or directors at all and this always seems like a lack of manners, often by National Party ministers. No-one expects applause for the job that they have done, but family members often treasure the mementos of the public service of their parents. Faithful employees also value a small memento as recognition and as a keepsake. THE wool photo this week is from a station near Deepwater, NSW and shows the result of years of breeding, with SRS genetics from Wallaloo Park and Lorelmo studs. These Merinos are in the heart of typical New England superfine wool producing country and are a credit to their owners and their sheep classers. A FEW ads: *** THE cop asked the lady if she'd had a motor accident. "Well, I did meet my husband at a service station," she said. *** ON quiet nights when Fred is all alone, he runs their wedding video backwards, just to see himself walk out of Church a free man. THE Australian wool market kept moving upwards in week 31, the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) gaining 42ac/kg to a new level of 1449ac/kg. This is the highest we have seen the EMI since March 2020, which was the beginning of the falls due to COVID-19. All our global customers were active, with China, European and Indian concerns bidding very competitively to get wool. The 17.0 micron and finer finished the week up to 100ac dearer and the 17.5 and broader were 30 to 50ac dearer, with the finer edge again being most affected. Crossbred wool traded up to 20ac dearer, with the finer edge being most affected. Week 32 sees an estimated offering of 48,000 bales. We may see a pull back in the medium microns as the West Australian market was slightly cheaper on the last day, however, the demand and lack of quantity of sub-17 micron types should see this market basically unchanged.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/5e7637c4-566c-49d2-a040-32433763ee19.jpg/r37_269_691_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg