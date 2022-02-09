community,

ST Mary's College classes of 1962 and 1963 will have a chance to reconnect at a reunion on Saturday, March 5. The event was initially scheduled to take place on December 4, 2021, but had to be postponed due to COVID. Organisers say the former students will meet at the St Mary's College gate in Keppel Street opposite Machattie Park before having a catered dinner in the courtyard room at the Bathurst RSL Club. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Organisers say it will be the first time in years that some have reconnected with their high school peers, though the wait won't have been as long for others. For more than 30 years, a small group of former St Mary's students and teachers have been meeting a number of times a year. Some of the attendees will also be celebrating 60 years of friendship with those with whom they've kept in close contact. Final numbers for the reunion are needed by this Friday, February 11. Contact Millie Watson, 0438 323 171.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/17359e47-6cbf-4715-aeea-f53f1ba9127d.jpg/r0_855_2224_2112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg