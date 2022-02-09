sport, local-sport,

HE'S a mentor who knows how to encourage the natural talent in players and get them to flourish, but Dean Oxley also sees his role at Bathurst Bulldogs this season as one of helping the coaching staff too. Oxley, who guided the Bathurst Bulldogs' firsts to Blowes Cup glory in 2019, has returned this season to help Chris Plunkett work with the top side. But he's just as excited to work with the rest of the club's coaches and has already held meetings with them to discuss not just season 2022, but what lies ahead. "My role is really coach education as much as anything else, helping these younger coaches who are going to be around a lot longer than me hopefully move forward," Oxley said. "I'm not coaching to coach for one year and then walk away or anything like that." READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs aim to engage and lure star prop Lamarn Ma'a READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs get eight home games as 2022 Blowes Cup draw is revealed READ MORE: Whitfeld and her Aussie team-mates win another World Rugby Sevens Series gold Already the coaching staff has put a focus on having their players form connections and have fun while training. "It's about creating a product that is going to be beneficial in years to come as well. Hopefully the other coaches see some positives in the structures that have been created," Oxley said. "We've had a number of coaches meetings and they're all on board and they've also got contributions which have been adding to our picture, which is wonderful. So we're all looking forward to it." Bulldogs will have teams in first, second and third grade Blowes Cup competitions this season, as well as the women in the Ferguson Cup. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/172680f5-b7d1-411c-8ccb-102f26686204.jpg/r888_469_4329_2413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg