Hurdles for second year of Bathurst library's strategic plan

INTEREST in material from Bathurst Library has remained steady, despite disruptions to service throughout the last 12 months. The point was noted in Bathurst Regional Council's latest update on the Bathurst Library Strategic Plan, which sets out five strategic priorities for the five year period between 2019 and 2024. Director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole said the second year of the plan was "shaped by COVID-19". Visitation numbers in particular were impacted by the lockdown, which lasted from August 15 to October 18. Even when the lockdown lifted, the library couldn't reopen for everyone, with only the fully vaccinated permitted to enter the facility for a further two months. But people found other ways to utilise the library. "Visitations to the library fluctuated through the year following the ups and downs of the pandemic," Mr Cattermole said. "Loans of library material remained steady as library members took advantage of online collections, and the Select and Collect and delivery services." While the year could have been better for the library, there were still some highlights to celebrate. They include the launch of monthly mobile library visits to the Kelso Community Hub, the removal of library fines for overdue items, and the implementation of a home delivery and Select and Collect service. Mr Cattermole also noted the high satisfaction rate among library users, with 95 per cent of respondents in the biennial customer satisfaction survey rating the library as good or very good.

