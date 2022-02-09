sport, local-sport,

PATIENCE and the ability to build partnerships - it is those qualities which has Bathurst under 12s coach Andrew Larnach labelling his side's current form with the bat as "unbelievable". Most of the players in Larnach's squad are new to the Central West Cricket Association's representative competition, but they've handled the step up from club duties to have two wins from their two completed rounds. Their latest success on Sunday was a 37-run win over Mudgee at Brooke Moore Park, Larnach delighted that the win was set up by his side batting out their entire 40 overs. Co-captain Lochlan Shoemark made 31 opening the batting and put on a 53-run partnership for the second wicket with Mitch Pearce. That comes after Shoemark and Will Roffe made 35 opening the innings against Dubbo before Christmas. Number three Pearce hit an unbeaten 31 off 70 balls, with Connor Hobby (19) and Ned Anderson (17) also making good contributions as Bathurst finished its 40 overs at 8-143. "We thought 120 would be sufficient on that pitch, but when we got 140-odd I thought that it would be good enough," Larnach said. "Matty Pearce batted really well and Lochlan Shoemark, they did a great job, Lochlan is one of our captains. There was a few good partnerships in there. "Scott Traves has helped me out there and we were talking about it together, their batting at the moment is just unbelievable. They are very patient to bat out 40 overs and to make 140-odd, that's a big thing for under 12s." READ MORE: Bathurst charges into Rod Hartas Trophy final with a 186-run win over Gulgong READ MORE: Two tons, win without big guns, and Lynch loves playing against CYMS READ MORE: Bowling first works out as City Colts wins its final Bonnor Cup match against Kinross In reply Zayne Rippard got the initial breakthrough as he took a catch off his own bowling to make it 1-9. Buster Gonian (2-12 off seven), Clem Gentle (3-15 off 5.5) and Beau Ditchfield (2-11 off five) continued the good work to have Mudgee all 106 in the 39th over. "Buster bowled really well and Beau Ditchfield, that was his first game, so he did really well," Larnach said. "Young Clem, he's only 10 years old and he bowled a good spell and my young bloke Beau, he actually bowled really well, he was just a bit unlucky. "We're still trying to get them consistent, bowl dots ball. They actually did bowl really well, there were just a few too many byes and sundries." The win has Bathurst sitting second on the ladder behind an Orange which has also notched up a pair of victories and gained a bonus point in one of those successes. Those two square off this Sunday in Bathurst. "We've got Orange this weekend, so we'll just have to tighten the bowling up and see how we go," Larnach said.

