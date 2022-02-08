Big shed plans approved despite neighbour's objections

news, local-news,

A NAPIER Street couple has been given permission to add a shed to their property, despite objections from a neighbour, who raised numerous issues with the proposal. The resident had lodged a development application (DA) with Bathurst Regional Council, proposing to construct an 11x11 metre shed with a toilet room at 1 Napier Street. The shed will be 1.96 metres from the common boundary with 14 Walker Street, and 48.5 metres from the common boundary with 3 Napier Street. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Access to the shed is proposed to be via a new driveway to be constructed off Walker Street, and several trees would have to be removed. Due to the slope of the land a significant amount of excavation will be required to accommodate the structure. The shed is to be approximately 3.4m high to the eave, however, due to the extent of earthworks a significant part of the side and rear of the shed will be below existing ground level. Council determined that the proposal is consistent with the objectives of the zone and recommended consent. There was just one submission received about the DA, which came from a neighbour in Walker Street, who also addressed the public forum prior to last week's council meeting. Quentin Leeder told the forum that the shed could be better positioned with changes to the setbacks, which he said would also reduce the number of trees that need to be removed. When the report on the DA came up on the agenda for the meeting, there was no discussion from councillors and the shed was approved unanimously. Several conditions of consent were imposed. As a result, the developer will have to pay a street tree contribution for the replacement of all street trees being removed. And the shed can't be used for commercial or industrial purposes, nor can it be used for human occupation under any circumstances.

