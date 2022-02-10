community,

A MURAL by Wiradyuri artist Birrunga Wiradyuri has been installed on the Post Office Building on Howick Street as part of the Streets As Shared Spaces Program. The ambitious mural project marks a significant moment for Bathurst. Public art is all about storytelling and connection to place. This mural tells an important creation story, highlights the role native bees play in the environment, and celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of our community. Birrunga Wiradyuri's mural tells the creation story of the blue-banded bee as told to him by his Elders: The bees come from gibirrgan (the southern cross). They fall down to earth from these stars and when they first begin falling from the sky, they are bright white balls of light. As they fall and get closer to earth they become glowing golden balls and when those golden balls land on earth they become our bees. The important role the blue-banded bee plays in the ecosystem holds special significance for the Wiradyuri. Other elements of the mural design explore the five aspects of the Wiradyuri central lore of Yindyamarra: to do slowly - to be polite - to be gentle - to honour - to respect. Council received $767,884 grant funding under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces (SASS) program to test and pilot new and innovative ideas for streets as safe, shared public spaces. Lions name change THE Lions Club of Bathurst Macquarie has changed its name to the Mount Panorama Lions Club at a celebration at Berry Park last weekend. The event was held in conjunction with the Riverside Markets. ABOUT one million families can now enjoy $250 worth of vouchers thanks to the NSW Government's Parents NSW program which has gone live this week. Eligible families will receive five $50 vouchers which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. This is all about thanking parents for their home-schooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses. This will also put downward pressure on the cost of living by helping families across the state get out and enjoy the best NSW has to offer while leaving them with more money in their back pocket to spend on the everyday essentials. In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from February 21. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine and Discover NSW infrastructure. These vouchers are a double win - they encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our state, while also providing much-needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic. Households are able to apply for both programs via Service NSW. Applying is easy and can be done quickly via your Service NSW app, the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. Parents NSW vouchers can be combined up to the value of $250 and applied to your accommodation bill or discover experience. Customers can pool multiple Stay NSW vouchers with friends or family for the same booking at registered accommodation providers, big or small. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for participating accommodation providers on the easy-to-use hotel finder. For more information, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers Get your booster shot THE NSW Government's successful Let's Do This advertising campaign is expanding to encourage everyone 16 years and older to get their COVID-19 booster shot. This updated campaign will reinforce the importance of getting a COVID-19 booster to reduce the risk of severe illness and to help protect communities. The campaign celebrates the resilience and strength of the NSW community and encourages everyone aged 16 years and older to get their booster shot three months after their second dose. NSW has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but ensuring everyone gets their booster is key to strengthening our protection against variants such as Omicron, keeping people safe and enjoying more of the things we love.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/f68b50c1-f294-4b39-bc80-dc97327fa57a.jpg/r9_376_4021_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg