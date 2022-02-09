sport, local-sport,

This year's 2022 McDonalds summer competition is set to be a sizzling one with all five captains in the hot seat to steer there respective sides to take that coveted grand final trophy. The five captains Jason Molkentin, Andrew Tree, Robert Mack, Matt Tree and Slugger John Bullock have very different ideas on how to get the best tennis out of their players. Lets have a look at each captain and what role they play in getting their side to win that golden trophy. JASON MOLKENTIN - Hasn't had that much experience as a captain but is very experienced player who knows his players' capabilities. He has a side that will need his experience to steer them to take the 2022 trophy. Can he and his side win the grand final? Not for me. 50-1 to take it out. ANDREW TREE - The youngest captain of all the five captains who is not to be underestimated as a captain in this competition. Tree has good quality players under him and are the dark horse side to win the grand final. Can he and his side pull that magic rabbit out of the hat to win the grand final? It will come down to discipline. 10 -1 to take it out. ROBERT MACK - A new role for Mack who doesn't lack that passion on the court as a leader. His side is full of experienced campaigners who can turn it on when the chips are down. Will it be the year the Mack attack brigade bring home the bacon? Miracles do happen. A 10-1 chance. MATT TREE - A young gun captain who is renowned to rally behind his players to get them over the line. A good leader but his side will need a lot of luck to take out the grand final. A 100-1 chance. SLUGGER JOHN BULLOCK - This captain has been around since vegemite. Slugger believes nutrition is the key to his teams success. Bullock believes a good Caesar salad before a match is the go, just ask Julius. Has won more grand finals than any other player. Expect the unexpected from slugger as you have to get up early to catch him. Can his side take that coveted grand final trophy? You betcha. They have firmed in the market to 2-1 favourites to take it out. Good hitting.

