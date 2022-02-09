Bathurst City's club championships kick-off

sport, local-sport,

With the holidays over club championships have started. On Saturday we had five games in the A-grade singles and four in the B-grade singles. Singles games are won by the first person to reach 31 shots so the number of ends varies. A-grade singles Game 1, rink 1: Marker Bryan Bromfield. Susie Simmons defeated Anthony Morrissey 31-21. For the first 11 ends, it was quite even with the lead changing five times. At that point, Anthony led Susie by 9-8. Susie then had a run of 3,2,2, -1, 3 to lead 18-10. She maintained the lead after that - another burst of four ends had her leading 24-14 at the 25th end, then 31-21 at the 33rd end. Game 2, rink 2: Marker Ron Cambey. Mick Sewell defeated Ray Noonan 31-25. They were 7-all after nine ends when Mick took the lead by winning four of five ends and nine shots thus leading 16-8. Shorty then won four of five ends and nine shots but dropped a four, so trailed 20-17. Mick held that lead to the end with Shorty getting within four shots but a three in the last end (32nd) sealed it for Mick. Game 3, rink 3: Marker Brian Burke. Norm Hayes defeated Garry Hotham 31-25. Garry led from the off to the 10th end with the score at 8-7. After twelve ends, they were equal on 10-all. Norm had a strong run winning six of seven ends, adding 12 shots while dropping only one. Garry narrowed the gap to six shots with the score on 23-17 in the 25th end, then only three shots deficit in the 32nd end with the score on 28-25. Norm took out the last two ends to reach 31. Game 4, rink 4: Marker Ray Fitzalan. Luke Dobbie defeated Phil Gray 31-30. This was a close game as seen by the final score. Phil led early but Luke was catching up. We had the scores level on 6-all, 15-all, then 16-all at the 22nd end. From there, Luke applied the pressure and took the lead 23-17, 28-21, then all-square again on 29-all in the 37th end. It was anyone's game at this stage, Phil scored a single, but Luke scored a two. Game 5, rink: Kevin Miller defeated Alex Birkens 31-27. Another close game with the lead alternating between level scores. We had 3-all, 5-all, 7-all, 11-all, 12-all, 14-all in the 20th end. Kevin then put four ends together to lead 22-14 in the 24th end. By the 30th end, he had stretched this lead out to 27-17, then 30-21 in the 33rd. Alex came close after winning five ends and six shots to be only three down, but Kevin only needed a single to win the game. B-grade Singles Game 1, rink 4. The first game was played on Wednesday with Kevin Miller marking for the match between Brian Burke and Bruce Rich. While the score was close at 6-5 in the 7th end, Brian was firing well to lead 15-7 in the 14th end, 21-10 in the 18th, then 24-15 in the 22nd. Bruce then won seven ends and twelve shots to take the lead 27-24. His run faltered as Brian resumed control winning four of the last five ends for a narrow win, 31-29. Game 2, rink 8: Marker Denis Oxley. Arch Ledger defeated Grant Brunton 31-19. Grant had the lead after nine ends, 7-3. Arch soon equalised then led 16-10 in the 17th end. Grant fought back, winning the next five ends and seven shots to retake the lead 17-16. Arch prevailed from there on, dropping only one end and 2 shots while he won six ends and 15 shots for the win. Game 3, rink 9: Marker Ian Schofield. Mark Withers defeated Ian Shaw 31-18. At the tenth end the score was level on 9-all having been equal on 6-all at the 6th end. From there Mark steadily drew ahead while only conceding a few singles. At the 17th end, the score was 17-11; at the 24th it was 26-11. While Ian had a couple of 3's, it was only a matter of time for Mark to get the remaining five shots by the 30th end. Game 4, rink 10: Marker Jim Grives. Chris Stafford defeated Jack Smith 31-25. While Chris won this narrowly, it could have been Jack's. Again, we had level scores early, then a big gap, then the catchup. Nine-all in the 8th end then 11-10 in the 11th had Chris in front. This lead increased until the score was 23-13 in the 23rd end. Jack came back winning six of eight ends to be only two down, 27-25 in the 32nd end. There his run finished as Chris took the game with a three in the 35th end. Social Bowls Wednesday February 2 Game 1, rink 2: Norm Hayes and Trevor Kellock beat Ian Cunningham and Paul Rodenhuis 27-17. Although the scores were level on 7-all and 9-all, Norm and Trevor shot ahead with a 5, 1, 2 thus leading 17-9. Ian and Paul closed the gap to three shots with the score 20-17 but Norm secured the win by taking the last three ends (seven shots). Game 2, rink 3: Denis Oxley and Phil Murray won by a single shot over Ray Noonan and Wayne Bensley, 17-16. Denis and Phil had eight shots on the board to Ray and Wayne's one after five ends, but the scores were level on 9, 11, 12, 15 then 16-all in the 21st end. A deciding single went to Denis and Phil. Game 3, rink 5: John Archer and Marg Miller beat Susie Simmons and Jim Grives 28-13. John and Marg were down 4-2 in the 5th when they picked up a 3,4,1 to lead 10-4. Susie and Jim came back with 2,3 to be only a shot down. John and Marg then scored a 6,4,1 to really cement their lead, 21-9. Susie and Jack never recovered from that. Saturday February 5 Game 1: Bob Lindsay and Phil Murray beat John Archer and Junior Nolan Stafford 20-6. John and Nolan were never in the game as Bob and Phil charged ahead. Leading 8-2 after five, it was 16-4 after ten, then 20-6 when the game was called after 14 ends. Game 2: Alby Homer and John McDonagh beat Annette and Barry McPherson, 18-12. Annette and Barry were leading until the 11th end when Alby and John drew level with the score on 9-all. Level again on 11-all in the 14th end, Alby and John stretched their score to 18 shots in the next three ends. Annette and Barry scored a single in the 18th end when the game was called. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors Nolan Stafford and cousin Noah from Sydney played Flynn Armstrong and Nolan's uncle Stretch. A good game, ending in a 3-all draw. By The Bowling Shark Another great week at the Majellan Bowling club which saw the commencement of the 2022 Club Championships. This week the Major Pairs commenced with some surprising results. The Mixed Fours will commence this week with the first lot of results to be published next week. Tuesday February 1 Rink nine: Major Pairs - Dick Graham and Des Sanders levelled on the 4th (4-all) against Peter Drew and Dave Josh who then levelled again on the 9th (9-all). From there Team Josh dominated the score board to take an easy win 26-18. Social Bowls Rink 11: Robert Raithby, Kevin Howard (who was subbed out by Tiger Smith), Dave Holland and Tim Pickstone had a close match against Jake Shurmer, Ron Hollibone, Peter Zylstra and Kevin Miller. With tied scores on the 5th (3-all) and again on the 15th (12-all), it came down to who was better on the day and Team Miller scored the win 17-13. Rink 12: Russ McPherson, Brian Hope, Terry Burke and Ron McGarry lead in the match only lasted for the first two ends, and from there Steven Glencourse, Terry Clark, Trevor Kellock and Max Elms took over and dominated the lead and the score to win 21-16. Rink 13: Peter Martin, Ron Hogan, Daryl Shurmer and Noel Witney were in a fight for the lead against Peter Phegan, Jim Clark, Ian Warren and Garry Cameron. On the 8th and 13th, the scores were tied (8-all and 14-all). Team Witney took charge and took the win 24-17. Rink 14: Greg Hallett, Graham Scott, Ted parker and Alan Clark put the curse on Terry Chifley, Mick Burke, George Ballard and Paul Galvin who were stuck on 13 points from the 13th end to the end. Team Clark winning 28-13. Wednesday February 2 - ladies social Rink 10: Liz Draper, Robyn Stenhouse, Jocelyn Ballard and Leonie McGarry gave it to Pauline Clark, Mel Parker, sue Murray and Merl Stephens. By the 6th Team McGarry had an 8-point lead (10-2) and maintained this lead throughout the match to win 18-10. Rink 11: Betsy Thornberry (swing bowler), Minnie Nyland and Liz Hayes and a battle against Betsy Thornberry, Marlene Naylor and Val Zylstra. With the scores level on 3 ends 8th (7-all), 10th (8-all), and again on the last end to end the match in a draw 13-all. Rink 12: Wendy Rayner and Alan Clark had a close match against Mary Hayes and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry opened well to be 11-1 by the 4th and Team Clark had to play catch-up for the rest of the match and was lucky on the last to take the win 18-17. Saturday February 5 Major Pairs Championships Rink two: Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald continued their winning formula against John Hobson and Paul Francis. With a dominate performance winning 20-12. Rink three: Noel Witney and Alan Clark fought hard against Tony Urza and Craig Bush. The match was not going the way of Team Bush and they pulled out all the stops to try and gain the lead from Team Witney who ran out winners 22-19. Rink four: Trevor Sharpham and Glen Urza battled it out against Max Elms and Ted Parker. With the match going down to the wire on the last end and some excellent shot selection by Max Elms who snatched the victory for Team Parker winning 22-19. Rink five: Graham Scott and Jeff Adams levelled the match on the 5th (5-all) against Ron McGarry and Hugh Brennan. From there Team Adams had the luck on their side and ran away with the win in the end, winning 21-16. Social Matches Rink nine: John Bosson, Garry Café and Terry James dominated against Greg Cross, Ray Minogue and Garth Robinson. With a 7-1 lead by the 6th Team James never lost the lead to take the win 21-10. Rink 10: Ian Warren and Lacie Kostza absolutely and positively flogged Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone (no other way to say it Tim) who clearly didn't turn up to play. Team Kostza winning 28-9. Rink 11: Terry Clark, Darryl Shurmer and Des Sanders scored 8 points on the 6th to open their lead to 15-6 by the 6th against George Ballard, Glen Miller and Terry Burke. Team Burke were not going to lay down and fought back to level the match 24-all on the 18th. Team Sanders took a close win 30-25 in the end. Rink 12: Phillipe Legall, Peter Zylstra and Dave Josh took it down to the wire against Ron Hollibone, Ron Hogan and Paul Galvin. In the end Team Galvin proved too good winning 17-16.

