The Bathurst Business Chamber has unveiled their new board which, as was first touted late last year, features a significant number of new faces. The seven-person board features six new faces: Moodies Pharmacy proprietor Paul Jones [president], outgoing transport business owner Graeme Burke [vice-president], accountant Nathan Pearce [treasurer], Raine and Horne's Matt Clifton [secretary], 2BS/B-Rock's Janeen Hosemans and Abercrombie House's Christopher Morgan. Former president Catherine Fitzsimons is the only returning member from the previous board. READ ALSO: Greer Films launches new studio space for Central West digital creators Mr Jones said the fresh new board will look to work holistically with local businesses, Bathurst Regional Council and members of the community to foster a cooperative economic environment. "A new board means new faces and new ideas, and with the fact council has also received a slew of new faces, there's plenty of fresh potential to ensure Bathurst's business sector is well heard and represented when it comes to policy decisions," he said. "We're trying to facilitate a culture that makes people feel comfortable to start up and execute business in the Bathurst region, which requires positive and constructive relationships between the board, local government and business owners." READ ALSO: Bathurst Salvation Army has new home in Bentinck Street Mr Jones said there real opportunity in the execution of the Town Square Master Plan and the expansion of online infrastructure and education to drive growth in local business. "I still feel parking is a major issue in the CBD, but council's trial with parking lines around Machattie Park has had a positive impact on parking density, so more work is needed," he said. "Then there's online initiatives such as IBM's plan to drive tech-related jobs in Bathurst and the Leading Edge Data Centre to strengthen digital connectivity: technology is not going away, it's becoming part of everyday life, and businesses need to adapt or they'll fall behind. "Furthermore, plans are afoot to upgrade the NBN fibre network to provide better bandwidth for dwellings, which will give business owners the same capabilities as a business in the middle of Sydney." READ ALSO: Earthworks begin for O'Connell Recreation Ground Mr Jones said the Chamber will all also endeavour to acknowledge new business ideas in a post-COVID world. "COVID has accelerated change, good and bad: some businesses have thrived during during the pandemic, but others, particularly the hospitality sector, have found it very tough," he said. "The key there is better landlord/tenant arrangements and better signage encouraging visitors into CBD businesses."

