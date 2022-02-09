Death in the health district, but hospital COVID numbers well down

coronavirus,

ANOTHER person with COVID has died in the Western NSW Local Health District but hospital cases have plummeted in the latest reporting period. A man in his 80s from Dunedoo was one of the 20 deaths statewide reported by NSW Health in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. It comes after the deaths of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s from Orange were reported in last Saturday morning's update and the death of a Canowindra woman in her 80s was announced late last week. The number of people in Western NSW Local Health District hospitals with COVID was at 17 in the Tuesday morning update, with two people in ICU, and dropped by almost one-third to 12 in the Wednesday morning update. There are still two people in ICU. The last time the numbers in the health district's hospitals were that low was in early January. Meanwhile, there were 172 positive PCR test results and 229 positive rapid antigen test results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 65 new cases (after 56 in the 24 hours previously), Orange had 88 and Dubbo 68. Oberon had three and Blayney Shire eight. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, there were 10,312 positive test results (cases) notified - 5961 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4351 positive PCR tests. There were 20 deaths reported by NSW Health - 11 men and nine women. Four people were from western Sydney, four from south-western Sydney, two from the Central Coast, two from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, one from Sydney's Inner West, one from the Hunter Valley, one from Sydney's north, one from Albury, one from the Central West, one from Sydney's south, one from Newcastle, and one from northern NSW. NSW Health says there are 1906 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 162 on the previous day, and 132 people in intensive care, unchanged on the previous day. Of those, 61 require ventilation, unchanged on the previous day.

