LOCALS Peter Harrison, Meg McKenna and Vanessa Pringle will be among the 13 guest speakers at the upcoming 2022 Backing Business Forum, discussing the ups and downs of running a business. The forum was initiated by Regional Development Australia (RDA) Central West to give business owners a chance to share their experiences about what methods they adopted to make it through COVID. Mr Harrison, owner of Fish River Roasters, said he is looking forward to the forum. READ MORE: Coming soon: Business forum will seek to spark ideas, new thinking "I'm really quite honoured to be talking and part of that group," he said. "I feel like it would be really good to have an open conversation with the other business folks there about the highs and lows, what's working and what's not working. "It's one of the most challenging times to be in business and that's why I think it will be really good to get together as a group of business people and have a forum and talk things through." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Omicron variant affects Bathurst tourism numbers over summer holidays Mr Harrison said he is looking forward to hearing from the other speakers as well, given they're all working in such different fields. Meg McKenna, the brand and events manager at The Victoria Bathurst, will be discussing the importance of not only supporting hospitality, but supporting the arts. "I'm honoured to be asked to be part of the forum," she said. "I think everyone has a story to tell and their own experience and I hope that I can inspire people to either attend events or host their own. "We have to host these events because we have the youth that might come and be inspired to then become a musician or to create those memories that you can look back on and say 'god, I had a good time then'." ALSO MAKING NEWS: 'Look them in the eyes and say well done': Funny man Shane had a serious message at lunch Meanwhile, Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs brings another experience to the table in that the business was never forced to close down. Ms Pringle said being asked to speak at the forum is a very big compliment and though her experience through COVID differed to most businesses, her advice can be adopted by all. "You've just got to change the way you work your business to the circumstances you're facing at the current time," she said. "With COVID, we restricted entry into the shop but still traded through the front door and did contactless deliveries and pick-ups. "We could still operate at a safe capacity to keep our staff and our customers safe." The Backing Business Forum will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Friday, February 18. Tickets are still available via eventbrite and the RDA Central West website.

