Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] is set to enlighten visitors over the next seven weeks with two brand new exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The two exhibitions, The Artist as Animator and Based on a True Story, will feature works from the CEL arts collective and Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald respectively when they open this Saturday, February 12. READ ALSO: The sun's set to shine on motorcycle show's return this weekend CEL is a synthesis of local, national, and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" [stop-motion animation] wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. Under the tutorage of animator Damian Gascoigne, five regional artists from various disciplines participated in a five day residential intensive in Hill End in January 2021. Resident artists Tom Buckland [Oberon], Genevieve Carroll [Hill End], Harrie Fasher [Portland], Locust Jones [Katoomba] and Aleshia Lonsdale [Mudgee] were given an opportunity to expand their practice into a new medium, acquire new skills, and create an original animation which will be featured in the exhibition. READ ALSO: Backing Business Forum to be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre For Jones, who's works are a response to world news over the past year, the CEL exhibition will see his interpretations enter a moving image format to further elaborate on his musings. "This exhibition has brought together five local artists who have never delved into animation before," he said. "I think it'll be a standout exhibition that'll portray more traditional art forms in a brand new light." The animations will feature alongside works by Gascoigne, Todd Fuller, and Deborah Kelly, as well as international artists William Kentridge, Richard Lewer, Geng Xue, Bu Hua, and Sun Xun on loan from the Art Gallery of New South Wales and White Rabbit Gallery, Sydney. READ ALSO: Super Bowl festivities to take place at Family Hotel on February 14 As for MacDonald's exhibition, her hand-crafted doilies were inspired by the story of late Kandos resident Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. "She donated her entire collection to the Kandos Museum, and this exhibition is essentially my gratitude for Lucy's many years of creativity," she said. The exhibitions will be on display until April 3. For more information on exhibition programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/25b2d27f-7f47-4829-be36-6fb77928215d.JPG/r0_233_4608_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg