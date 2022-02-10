sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Little Athletics Club are celebrating a successful Regional Athletics Championship at Dubbo across the weekend after nine of their athletics earned a trip to the next level of competition. Brilliant efforts from Savanna Auvaa, Lucy Bennet, Eva Chiaramonte, Will Curtin, Lily Dawson, Phoebe Hemming, Byron Rosier and Thalia Ruming have seen them earn a trip to the upcoming Little Athletics NSW State Championships in Sydney. In all, Bathurst came away with 20 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 11 bronze medals from the weekend at Dubbo. The biggest of those hauls belonged to Scarlett Auvaa, Bennet and Will Curtin (three each). Savanna Auvaa, Xavier Curtin, Hemming, Kalesita Kaufusi and Rosier each came home with a pair of golds and Chiaramonte also stood at the podium's top step. Other Bathurst medallists included Lucy Bennet, Kobe Borgstahl, Harry and Lily Dawson, Amali and Archie Locke, Ashley Mullins, Ruming and Kasey Wallace. Bathurst Little Athletics president Mike Curtin said it was wonderful to see athletes across all age groups delivering impressive performances on the big stage. "We have a great young group of athletes coming through. Scarlett, in under 7s, got three golds and a silver. Xavier had two gold in the sprints and Harry Dawson had four silver medals," he said. "There's a wealth of talent coming through in under 7s and 8s. They can't go to state, since it's under 9s and above, but it looks really great for us. "Then our older athletes also did well. Emily Bennet had three golds and a bronze. Lucy Bennet had four silver medals. Will had three gold and a silver. There's been a great spread of medals right throughout. "When you send 19 athletes to a regional championships and you return home with 46 medals you can't be unhappy with that." The future indeed looks bright for the club as five competitors in under 7s and 8s came home to Bathurst with medals around their necks. Curtin said the commitment of both the kids and their parents has led to encouraging performances across the club across the past season and into the weekend's events. "It's fantastic to see that we have a strongly athletics club and a great group of parents who are willing to take their kids up for the weekend and have them compete," he said. "When you take out the younger kids, more than 50 per cent of the kids who were eligible to qualify for state will be going there. That's a fantastic result for the weekend." The Little Athletics NSW State Championships will take place on March 19 and 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

