IT will all die down in time but the Justin Langer coaching saga is, for now, a downbeat end to what had been an upbeat summer for Australian cricket. To be clear, the cricket wasn't always of the highest quality - not when Australia was facing a whipped and haggard England in Test after Test during the showpiece Ashes. And not when the Big Bash League continued its transition from must-watch nightly fare to a sort of background sound of the hot months - like cicada noise, but with teams and uniforms. But a win in the T20 World Cup (leading into the summer), a comprehensive victory against the old enemy, Pat Cummins' first matches as the new Australian captain - it was all looking pretty good for a sport that has had its ups and downs in recent times. And then the Langer coaching saga got messy. No party in this story has really covered itself in glory - not the current players, not the ex-players, not Langer himself - but Cricket Australia does look to be coming out of these negotiations particularly poorly. The organisation must have known what it was getting when it signed Langer up four years ago: a pugnacious, determined former opener possessed of supernatural self-belief. They were qualities the game needed when it was down and out after the sandpaper drama, but they were the same qualities that were going to make Langer bridle at the offer of a reduced deal rather than the long-term confirmation that he was seeking. The ex-players who have come to his defence have been criticised in some sections of the media, but their intervention has been entirely predictable. Langer and the players who were alongside him during that golden age of cricket for Australia were close then and they obviously remain close now. Cricket Australia would have traded on that closeness - the fact that members of this team had an unshakeable bond. So it should be no surprise that players like Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden, among others, have been angered by the way their mate has been treated. If Cricket Australia wanted a coach who treated the role as nothing but a job, who had no hard feelings when it came to an end, then they made the wrong choice with Langer. They went for passion and they got it. They got it while he was coaching and they're getting passion from various quarters now that he's no longer got the top job.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8dfc22dc-0536-4acf-9aef-0c9882ecb21f.jpg/r513_421_2620_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg