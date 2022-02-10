sport, local-sport,

JUST getting a horse to reach 300 starts is an achievement in itself, but to see that horse still be victorious is something special. Age is just a number for long-time Bathurst Paceway fan favourite Limbo Larry, who achieved career win number 12 in start 306 for trainer-driver Jed Betts during Wednesday night's Bathurst Panthers Pace (1,730 metres). Betts' nine-year-old gelding had to sustain a long wide move in Wednesday's race, although the big move without cover didn't seem to shake up the veteran at all as Limbo Larry ($9.50) recorded a four metre victory over Red Envy ($4.80, Doug Hewitt). Limbo Larry has arguably found his career best form despite his age, as he's currently on a six race streak of top three finishes. He has become adept at picking up second and third place results throughout his career - he has 84 of them combined - but his trainer said nothing was going to stop him this time around. "He's been unreal over the last two months. He's been going super," Betts said. "We changed up things a little since he was getting sore, so he's been swimming for the past few months and he's just loving it at the moment. "He's a horse that if they go a bit mad early he's able to jog his way home. He got lucky there with that so a couple more of those would be handy. "I think the grading system has helped him out a bit, since he's so consistent. He's able to run week in, week out and if he has a couple of tough runs he drops back a few points then gets a run like that one today." The field were strung out early in Wednesday race due to Im Major Harry and For No Reason battling hard for control. Pale Face Jo had to put in early work to reach the death seat and race favourite Quadricep was well positioned behind. At that stage Limbo Larry was four back in the running line, where Betts was happy to watch the front runners jostle for positions. The leading five horses had a 10 metre break on the rest of the runners as they received the bell, which would have no doubt been a nice sight for those in the second half of the field. When they all came together again Betts made his move on Limbo Larry with just under 600m to go. He hooked out three wide and, surprisingly, passed favourite Quadricep with ease. With 150m left the race was effectively over as Limbo Larry flashed past Im Major Harry to win in a 1:57.2 mile rate - a very respectable speed for a 48 grade event. Red Envy flashed home for second and third was Blaze Edition ($12, Wade Judd).

